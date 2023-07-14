Portland Trailblazers rookie Scoot Henderson is ready to take Rip City by storm and become the new face of the franchise. Although Damian Lillard is still with the Blazers, a trade is looking more likely by the day, and Henderson is ready to fill Lillard's big shoes when the time comes, reports The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

“If he [Damian Lillard] leaves, I’m going to just embrace that. I’m going to embrace being the point guard for the team. And that comes with practice. I don’t have my spot guaranteed; I know that. My goal is to get better every day at practice and get better game by game.”

Sounds like Scoot Henderson has the right mentality for a young guy ready to earn his stripes in the NBA. For Blazers fans, it will definitely be bittersweet to watch Henderson blossom after losing one of their best players in franchise history.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

As of right now, the Miami Heat are the favorite to trade for Damian Lillard; recent rumors have been floated that the Heat offered the Blazers Tyler Herro and a plethora of first-round picks for their star point guard. However, everything coming out of Portland indicates that the Blazers brass has no problem milking this entire process until they feel that they have received the most enticing offer.

For Scoot Henderson, all he can do now is continue to prepare for his rookie season with the Blazers. Whether he will be teammates with Damian Lillard or not remains to be seen, but expect him to be ready regardless.