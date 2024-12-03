The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. Scoot Henderson is on the injury report for the Blazers, listed as questionable. Henderson has been out of the lineup for the last few games with a left quad contusion, having last played on November 27 against the Indiana Pacers. Here's everything we know about Scoot Henderson's injury and his playing status vs the Clippers.

Scoot Henderson playing status vs. Clippers

Given that Scoot Henderson is now listed as questionable on the injury report, the assumption is that his injury has progressed along nicely since he most recently missed the Blazers' last game vs the Dallas Mavericks, which was a narrow home loss. Henderson also missed the Blazers' recent home win vs the Sacramento Kings.

Several other Blazers join Henderson on the team's injury report for the Clippers matchup, including rookie Donovan Clingan, who will miss the game with a knee sprain, as well as Robert Williams III, who is out due to being in the concussion protocol, among others.

Overall, the Blazers have performed slightly above expectations thus far in 2024-25, and Henderson looks to have shown some growth from the at times unstable play he displayed throughout his rookie season.

The Blazers have already picked up some impressive wins this season, including knocking off the Minnesota Timberwolves on back to back evenings last month.

Meanwhile, the Clippers have been largely able to hold down the fort in the absence of Kawhi Leonard, whose timetable for a return to action is still unclear at the present moment. James Harden has turned back the clock at least somewhat in helping keep this Los Angeles squad afloat.

In any case, the Clippers and Blazers are slated to tip off at 10:30 PM ET from the newly opened Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California.