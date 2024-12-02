ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA continues with the NBA Cup tournament on Tuesday and we take a look at a matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Clippers. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Trail Blazers-Clippers prediction and pick.

The upcoming matchup between the Portland Trail Blazers and Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, promises to be an intriguing clash in the NBA Cup. The Blazers (8-13) are looking to get back to their winning ways after taking a tough loss on the road to the Dallas Mavericks their last time out however, they did showcase improved shooting and depth in that defeat. They will face a tough challenge against the Clippers (13-9), who have been solid at home, despite missing key players like Kawhi Leonard and Kevin Porter Jr. Both teams are dealing with injuries, which could impact their rotations. Expect a competitive game as both squads vie for crucial group stage positioning.

Here are the Trail Blazers-Clippers NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers-Clippers NBA Odds

Portland Trail Blazers: +9 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Los Angeles Clippers: -9 (-110)

Moneyline: -425

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Trail Blazers vs Clippers

Time: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, NBA League Pass

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers are poised to upset the Los Angeles Clippers in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, despite being underdogs. The Blazers have shown resilience and growth this season, as evidenced by their competitive play against the Dallas Mavericks. Their improved three-point shooting, hitting 56.3% against Minnesota, addresses a key weakness from last season and could be a game-changer against the Clippers' defense. Moreover, the Blazers have already proven they can win at the Intuit Dome, having secured a narrow 106-105 victory there earlier this season.

The Clippers, while formidable, are dealing with significant injuries that could impact their performance. Kawhi Leonard's absence due to a knee injury is particularly noteworthy, as it removes a key offensive and defensive threat from their lineup. The Blazers, despite their own injury concerns, have demonstrated depth and adaptability, with seven players scoring in double figures against Minnesota. This balanced offensive attack, coupled with the potential for standout performances from players like Shaedon Sharpe and Anfernee Simons, who are averaging 18.0 and 17.3 points per game respectively, could overwhelm a Clippers team missing some of its star power. If the Blazers can maintain their improved shooting and capitalize on the Clippers' vulnerabilities, they stand a strong chance of securing a crucial win in this NBA Cup contest.

Why the Clippers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Los Angeles Clippers are primed to secure a victory against the Portland Trail Blazers in Tuesday's NBA Cup matchup, despite their recent struggles in the tournament. The Clippers' home-court advantage at the Intuit Dome, where they've been solid this season, will play a crucial role in this contest. While the Blazers managed to steal a win earlier in the season at the Clippers' new arena, Los Angeles has since adjusted to their surroundings and will be eager to avenge that loss. The Clippers' offensive firepower, led by James Harden (22.3 PPG, 8.9 APG) and Norman Powell (23.6 PPG), presents a formidable challenge for Portland's defense. Additionally, the Clippers' depth, with players like Ivica Zubac (15.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG) and Derrick Jones Jr. contributing significantly, gives them an edge over a Blazers team dealing with multiple injuries.

The injury report heavily favors the Clippers in this matchup. Portland will be without key players such as Scoot Henderson, Donovan Clingan, Matisse Thybulle, and Robert Williams, severely limiting their rotation and offensive options. While the Clippers are missing Kawhi Leonard, their roster is better equipped to handle his absence with their depth and star power. The Blazers' depleted lineup will struggle to contain the Clippers' offensive threats and match their scoring output. Furthermore, the Clippers' recent performances, including a 116-103 victory over Portland in March, demonstrate their ability to dominate this matchup. With the Blazers currently sitting at 8-13 and the Clippers at 13-9, the home team's superior record and momentum should propel them to a convincing win in this crucial NBA Cup contest.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick

The Los Angeles Clippers are favored to defeat the Portland Trail Blazers in their NBA Cup matchup on Tuesday. With a strong home-court advantage and a deeper roster, the Clippers are poised to capitalize on the Blazers' injury woes. The absence of key players for Portland will hinder their offensive execution, allowing the Clippers to control the pace of the game. Expect the Clippers to leverage their scoring depth, led by James Harden and Norman Powell, to outpace the Blazers. If Los Angeles can maintain defensive intensity and exploit Portland's vulnerabilities, they should secure a convincing victory, covering the -9 spread comfortably.

Final Trail Blazers-Clippers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Clippers -9 (-110), Over 217.5 (-110)