Fans react to Damian Lillard's return to Portland after Blazers' win.

It was not quite a Dame Time kind of night for Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, as they got upset by the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, 119-116. Of course, the talk of the town after the game centered around Lillard, who did not get quite the result he wanted in his first game back in his old stomping grounds.

“Damian Lillard has to be SICK that he just lost to the Blazers in his return game back to Portland,” said X user @YaBoyyyJohn.

Blazers spoil Damian Lillard’s return to Portland 😬 pic.twitter.com/8aNOS3Ml97 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 1, 2024

“Anfernee Simons owns Damian Lillard blazers win lol,” shared @therealbosman.

“@Dame_Lillard has never beat the Blazers in Portland! #RipCity,” posted @TheAMSportsTalk.

Lillard got his fair share of buckets for the Bucks, but he needed 23 attempts from the floor to get to 25 points. He went just 9-for-23 from the floor and 3-for-13 from the 3-point area. He dished out seven assists and grabbed six boards in 40 minutes of action, while Giannis Antetokounmpo paced Milwaukee with 27 points.

Despite the loss, it was still a night to remember for Lillard, who spent his first 11 seasons in the NBA with the Blazers. Lillard was taken by Portland in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2012 NBA Draft and immediately proved his mettle in the pros by averaging 19.0 points per game in his rookie campaign.

The Blazers improved to 15-33 after the win over Milwaukee and can extend their win streak to three games with a victory on Friday in Mile High City against the reigning NBA champions Denver Nuggets.