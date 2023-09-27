The Portland Trail Blazers have finally traded away longtime franchise staple Damian Lillard. He is now going to the Milwaukee Bucks after a wild turn of events, and Jimmy Butler has since called out Milwaukee for tampering.

Nonetheless, Lillard's time with the Blazers is over with the franchise that drafted him, and all eyes will wait to see when he will return to the Moda Center. The first game for Lillard back in Portland will be on January 31, and there will surely be plenty of emotions and likely a long tribute for him.

The Trail Blazers will go to Milwaukee on November 26, which will also be an interesting game with all of Lillard's former Portland teammates embracing him despite a long rumor-filled offseason that surely drained everybody.

After the Miami Heat appeared to be the favorite to land him from the Blazers, the Bucks came in and engineered a huge three-team deal with the Phoenix Suns that brought Deandre Ayton to the Blazers as well as Jrue Holiday. The Blazers get some quality players and assets in the deal for Lillard, and after months and months of rumors and discussions, the trade is finally done.

Damian Lillard also took to social media following the trade and shouted out the ‘casuals' but also said he would have something for everybody else soon.

When Lillard returns to the Moda Center at the end of January, there will be a ton of emotions overflowing from everybody after a long tenure with the franchise.