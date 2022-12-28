By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Gamers only have a few days left to enjoy huge discounts and mouth-watering deals from the Activision Blizzard Battle.net Holiday Sale. The holiday sale, which boasts enormous discounts as well as one month’s worth of free subscriptions for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, will be done and gone by January 2, 2022.

Activision-Blizzard games up to 67% off at Battle.net Holiday Sale

Activision-Blizzard produces just some of the best games in the world, which include titles from the popular series Diablo and Call of Duty. Some of the titles are discounted by up to 67% off, with a sale selection that also includes recent titles. Just some of the great deals you can find include:

One Month Free Subscription for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Apart from the discounts and deals above, Activision-Blizzard is also giving away a free month of subscription for World of Warcraft during the Battle.net Holiday Sale. While there isn’t a direct discount for this offer, players will still save a lot from this deal, as purchasing Dragonflight will give players a whole month’s worth of free subscriptions. Simply purchase the Epic Edition of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and claim the free 30 Days of Game Time by January 2, 2023, to receive the extra 30 days of game time. Note: offer is not available when upgrading between Dragonflight editions.