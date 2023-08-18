After four straight weeks atop the box office, Barbie looks poised to be dethroned by the upcoming DCU film, Blue Beetle.

A new forecast from BoxOfficePro suggests that Blue Beetle will open at $26 million — that's about $4 million lower than the previous projection — which should top Barbie's estimated $21.5 million gross. Fellow new release, Strays, is projecting for a $13.1 million opening.

Last night, Blue Beetle scored $3.3 million in Thursday night previews. That hopefully set the film on the right path to beat projections as it preps for its full weekend release.

Since its release, Barbie has been the tale of the summer. Greta Gerwig's film broke numerous box office records, including becoming the highest-grossing film ever directed solely by a woman. It also made over $1 billion in just 17 days. It's also looking likely that it will dethrone the Super Mario Bros. Movie as the highest-grossing film of the year.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Blue Beetle is the latest DCU adventure and follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate. He is chosen as the host of the Scarab and becomes the titular hero. Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) is hellbent on retrieving the Scarab and will stop at nothing to do so.

The latest DCU film hasn't had the easiest road to release. It was initially announced as a straight-to-Max (formerly HBO Max) project before being given a theatrical release. The projections for the film weren't looking good, especially as other tentpoles have underperformed, but Blue Beetle looks poised to do better than expected.

Blue Beetle is in theaters now.