The seventh Mission: Impossible film — Dead Reckoning Part One — may have made over $522 million to date, but it still may be considered a flop for Paramount.

Variety released a story revolving around two of the summer's disappointing blockbusters (in terms of box office), Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and Mission: Impossible 7.

The biggest reason that both films may be considered flops is their budgets. Both Indiana Jones 5 and Mission: Impossible 7 cost at least $300 million to make — that's before they spent at least another $100 million on marketing.

“These movies would have been a lot more economical if it weren’t for COVID,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice Pro, told Variety. “But even if that meant their budgets were inflated, at the end of the day, these movies cost what they cost and performed how they performed.”

In the case of Mission: Impossible 7, sources told Variety that the film would need to make at least $600 million just to break even for Paramount.

The trend of sequels underperforming at the box office isn't new. Fast X made over $704 million worldwide, yet it barely made a profit according to Variety's sources.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One followed Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and the IMF team once again. This time, they are embarking on a race for a major AI threat. Esai Morales also portrays Gabriel — a foe from Hunt's past. Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, and Pom Klementieff also star in it.

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One is in theaters now.