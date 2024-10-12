ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Blue Jackets and the Avalanche meet in Colorado for each team's second game of the season! Each team is coming off a loss to start the season, with the Wild beating the Blue Jackets and the Golden Knights beating the Avalanche. We continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Avalanche prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets entered this season with very little expectations. They struggled last year and there was not much to like with them entering this year. Johnny Gaudreau was the best player on this team last season and he sadly passed away after a drunk driver hit him and his brother. That tragedy rocked the organization just before the season started. Zach Werenski and Kirill Marchenko are solid players in their own right and are going to be even bigger keys this season with the massive tragedy hanging over the organization.

The Avalanche were one of the best teams in the NHL all season last year and they got to the second round before losing to the Dallas Stars in six games. They dominated the Jets in their first-round matchup, winning in five, and looked like they were headed to the Stanley Cup before the loss to Dallas. They have the depth and talent to compete with anyone and that is true again this year. Mikko Rantanen, Nathan MacKinnon, and Cale Makar make up a big trio that is one of the best in the NHL. That allows them som flexibility with their lineup and why they continue to excel. They are primed for another big year this season too.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Avalanche NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Avalanche Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (+105)

Moneyline: +255

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: -320

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Avalanche

Time: ET/PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets had one of the worst defenses in the entire NHL last season. They were second to last in goals allowed per game, at 3.63 per game, and had a 90% save percentage, which is a big difference between the two. The key for them on defense is goalie Elvis Merzlikins. He had 13 wins and 17 losses last year with an 89.7% save percentage through the 41 games he played. This season, he opened the year, allowing 3.07 goals and an 88.5% save percentage, which accounted for 23 total saves on goal.

The Blue Jackets' offense also struggled last season and was only slightly better on average than their defense. They scored 2.85 goals per game and had a 9.5% shooting percentage. Zach Werenski led the team in total points with 57, and Kirill Marchenko led in goals scored with 23 per game. So far this season, Kent Johnson has been a key, with two points and one goal in their first game of the year.

Why the Avalanche Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Avalanche was one of the best teams in the NHL last season. Their offense was the best, leading the league in 3.68 goals per game and an 11.2% shooting percentage. The offense goes as Nathan MacKinnon goes. Last season, MacKinnon led the team in points at 140 points, in goals 51, and in assists at 89. Rantanen was just behind him at 104, and then Makar was third at 90. This season, Rantanen started off red-hot with three points thanks to three goals, while MacKinnon and Makar are tied for second at two.

The Avalanche's defense was solid last season. They allowed 3.07 goals per game and had a 90.2% save percentage. Alexander Georgiev was great last year with 38 wins. He allowed 3.02 goals per game and had an 89.7% save percentage. Cale Makar is also a very good defender on the ice for the Avalanche. The Avalanche's defense gets a solid matchup in this game against a struggling defense.

Final Blue Jackets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche are the better team in this game and should win. They have a better offense and defense and they are more talented. They can come at teams in waves and thanks to the trio of MacKinnon, Rantanen, and Makar they should in this game and cover at home.

Final Blue Jackets-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Colorado Avalanche -1.5 (-126)