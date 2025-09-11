ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Main Card of Noche UFC will reach its apex as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the headlining bout in the Featherweight (145) Division. Ranked Brazilians will battle for supremacy as No. 2 Diego Lopes takes on the rising No. 10 Jean Silva in a can't-miss bout. Check the UFC odds for our Lopes-Silva prediction and pick.

Diego Lopes (26-7) has gone 5-2 since entering the UFC in 2023. Since his debut, Lopes has been thrust into the biggest fights, most recently dropping his first title challenge against Alexander Volkanovski. Now, he'll look to prove himself once again by taking out the scariest prospect in the division. Lopes stands 5-foot-11 with a 72.5-inch reach.

Jean Silva (16-2) has gone a spotless 5-0 inside the UFC since 2024, finishing each of his first five fights by finish and coming into this bout following three-straight performance bonus efforts. Now, he'll look to exact a title shot with a win over his toughest opposition to date. Silva stands 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach.

Here are the Noche UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC Odds: Diego Lopes-Jean Silva Odds

Diego Lopes: +195

Jean Silva: -238

Over 2.5 rounds: -166

Under 2.5 rounds: +130

Why Diego Lopes Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Alexander Volkanovski – U DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 10 KO/TKO, 12 SUB

Diego Lopes makes his first appearance following an unsuccessful title shot against Alexander Volkanovski. While Volk was levels ahead of Diego Lopes in the striking, Lopes still managed a knockdown during the fight in a frantic moment for his opponent. While the loss was one-sided, Lopes will grow a great deal from this lesson and should come into this fight with added motivation of returning to the title.

Lopes will be looking to match Silva's aggression on the feet while likely mixing in some grappling in the process. He didn't even attempt to grapple with Volkanovski out of respect, but his fearless jiu jitsu is what got him to this position in the first place. Against a solid chin like Silva's, Lopes should look to avoid any chaotic exchanges in the center of the ring.

Instead, Lopes should look to remain patient and wait for the moment Silva overextends himself in a flurry of punches. From there, Lopes has been extremely effective in taking the back and forcing his opponents to work their way out of it. If he can manage to continuously threaten Silva with the grappling, it could eventually force a mistake out of his opponent.

Why Jean Silva Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Bryce Mitchell – SUB (ninja choke, R2)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 12 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jean Silva has been a steamroller since entering the UFC, immediately taking on more experienced competition and making it look easy against UFC veterans. While he impressed everyone with his jiu jitsu against Bryce Mitchell, Jean Silva's real threat lies in his hands. Opponents are often wary to close the distance against him and it offers him an opportunity to strike first against a timid opponent.

Jean Silva is still absorbing 4.13 significant strikes per minute and as his competition gets steeper, he won't be able to maintain that sort of rate for much longer. He should look to preserve his chin and be more methodical about closing the distance, still leaning on his aggressive striking to carry him if need be.

Ultimately, Jean Silva is the rightful favorite in this fight thanks to his aggression and it should work well against the reactionary fighting of Diego Lopes. If Silva can manage to knock Lopes down and land meaningful ground-and-pound, this fight could be over inside the distance in a shocking manner.

Final Diego Lopes-Jean Silva Prediction & Pick

This Main Event has all the makings of a classic as both fighters are currently at the peak of their performance. Diego Lopes is more experienced and has seen the tougher competition, but no one has has any semblance of an answer for Jean Silva.

While the betting odds are telling, Diego Lopes shouldn't be counted out of this fight thanks to his defensive jiu jitsu. I doubt Silva will look to grapple with him, but Lopes immediately gains the advantage if these two tie up on the ground.

However, the biggest threat here is Jean Silva posturing up and landing hellacious ground-and-pound en route to a stoppage. Lopes has done a good job defending off his back in the past, but Silva may be a different animal in the way he searches for contact.

For our final prediction, we'll side slightly with the betting favorite in Jean Silva. Still, I expect a drawn-out fight where both men are landing offense, so don't expect either fighter to go down easy during this one.

Final Diego Lopes-Jean Silva Prediction & Pick: Jean Silva (-238); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-166)