The Noche UFC Main Card is finally here as we're set to bring you a betting prediction and pick for the opening bout in the Bantamweight (135) Division. Mexico's own Santiago Luna makes his promotional debut against Vietnam's Quang Le. Check the UFC odds for our Luna-Quang prediction and pick.

Santiago Luna (6-0) comes into this bout making his promotional debut as an undefeated prospect. With a perfect record through six fights and most recently appearing on the Tuff-N-Uff promotion, all of his bouts have ended inside the distance as he comes in the short betting favorite. Luna stands 5-foot-8.

Quang Le (9-2) has gone 1-2 since joining the UFC in 2024. He was previously an undefeated prospect himself with a 7-0 record over at LFA, bouncing back nicely with a win over Gaston Bolanos during his most recent outing. Now, he welcomes a debuting talent looking to even his record. Quang stands 5-foot-6 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the Noche UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

Noche UFC Odds: Santiago Luna-Quang Le Odds

Santiago Luna: -130

Quang Le: +110

Over 2.5 rounds: -130

Under 2.5 rounds: +100

Why Santiago Luna Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Desmond Manabat – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Santiago Luna makes his promotional debut at just 21 years of age following a blistering run through the Central American regional scene. Up to this point, he's ranked No. 21 in all of Mexico, ranked as the No. 108 pro featherweight in North America. This will certainly be his biggest jump in competition, but the young talent has more than his athleticism and energy to rely on as he fights in front of his home fans.

Luna is a grappler, first and foremost, often using advanced takedowns and throws to get him opponents to the ground. In tossing his opponents, he's usually able to land in top position and begin working his submissions with an advantage. Quang Le is no slouch on the ground himself, so Luna could be welcoming a close exchange on the ground if he initiates the takedown.

He'll have to shake any pre-fight jitters he may feel ahead of this one as Quang Le will be looking to bring the fight directly to him and force quick decisions. At such a young age, the most Luna can do is remain composed and keep his poise throughout the early rounds.

Why Quang Le Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Gaston Bolanos – SUB (rear naked choke, R1)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Quang Le notched an emphatic win last time out against Gaston Bolanos, overcoming a +105 betting line to earn a ‘Performance of the Night' bonus with his submission finish. It marked the fourth win of his career by submission, more than any other method he's posted up to this point. His opponent fights with an aggressive wrestling style, so he could see openings to counter with a guillotine or flip positions on the ground.

Quang Le is significantly more experienced than his opponent and has seen a wider range of looks in competition. While he can stand to absorb fewer strikes and increase his 2.7 strikes/minute landed, he should be able to offer some resistance on the feet against an opponent that will likely look to go to the ground.

Nevertheless, Quang sports an impressive 100% takedown defense through three UFC fights, an incredible sign given he can tire his opponent out the more he denies the takedowns. If he can manage to sprawl and find top position or even worse, Luna's back, he could stand a serious chance to notch the upset here.

Final Santiago Luna-Quang Le Prediction & Pick

This is a great matchup in terms of the competitive grappling seen from both sides, but Santiago Luna will still be under the pressure of making his debut at just 21 years old. Quang Le is certainly more experienced, but the highly-touted prospect will have the enrgy of the Mexican crowd behind him in San Antonio.

I expect Santiago Luna to immediately initiate the grappling and pin his skills up against Quang Le from the start of this fight. It'll be up to Quang Le to respond and find his submission attempts from compromised positions, but expect Luna to offer a smothering presence if he's able to stack his opponent on the ground.

All in all, I think Santiago Luna can make a big splash in this fight if he's able to be consistent with his top pressure. I expect him to work hard enough for Quang's first career takedown and his forward pressure on the feet should be enough to get the nod in his favor.

Final Santiago Luna-Quang Le Prediction & Pick: Santiago Luna (-130)