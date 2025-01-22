ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their winning ways as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets head into Wednesday night sitting at 22-18-7 on the year, placing them fourth in the Metropolitan Division. They are heading into this game on the tail end of a back-to-back. On Wednesday night, the Blue Jackets will face the Maple Leafs, before traveling from Toronto to Raliegh, North Carolina.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 29-16-3 on the year, which is second place in the Metropolitan Division. In their last game, the Hurricanes faced the Dallas Stars. After a scoreless first period, Jesperi Kotkaniemi scored in the second period to give the Hurricanes the lead. In the third period, Thomas Harley tied the game for the Stars. Still, just 24 seconds later, Kotkaniemi scored his second goal of the game to give the Hurricanes the lead. The Hurricanes would go on to win the game 2-1.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Hurricanes NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Hurricanes Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +245

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -310

Over: 6.5 (+112)

Under: 6.5 (-138)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Hurricanes

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Zach Werenski, the blue liner, leads the team in points and assists this year. He comes in with 15 goals and 36 assists this year. He has five goals and 14 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, With Sean Monahan still out of the lineup, Kent Johnson and Cole Sillinger will be looking to step up on the second line. Johnson is fifth on the team in points, coming in with 13 goals and 14 assists. Meanwhile, Sillinger has seven goals and 16 assists on the year.

Meanwhile, It is Kirill Marchenko who leads the team in goals and is second on the team in points, leading the top line for the Blue Jackets. He comes in with 18 goals and 32 assists, good for 50 points. He also has two goals and 14 assists on the power play. Marchenko is joined on the top line by Adam Fantilli. Fantilli is sixth on the team in points with 11 goals and 12 assists. The line is rounded out by Dmitri Voronkov, who has 17 goals and 14 assists this year.

With Elvis Merzlikins expecting to start Wednesday night, it will be Daniil Tarasov in goal for the Blue Jackets. He is 4-6-2 with a 3.64 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage. He has been solid in his last two starts, giving up just two goals over his last two starts. Last time out, he stopped all 26 shots he faced but lost the game in a shootout.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Martin Necas leads the Hurricanes in points and assists this year while sitting second in goals and playing on the second line. He comes into the game with 16 goals and 35 assists, good for 50 total points. Necas has also been solid in power play, with seven goals and 14 assists this year. Meanwhile, Jesperi Kotkaniemi joins him on the second line. He comes in with nine goals and 13 assists on the year. Finally, Seth Jarvis is third on the team in points, playing from the third line. He has 16 goals and 18 assists this year.

The Hurricanes' top line is led by Sebastian Aho, who is second on the team in points this year. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 32 assists on the year, including two goals and 14 assists on the power play this year. He is joined on the top line by Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov comes in with 15 goals and 18 assists while sitting fifth on the team in points.

Frederik Andersen, who recently returned from injury, is expected to be in goal for the Hurricanes. He is 4-1-0 this year with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. In his first start since returning from injury, he stopped 22 of 25 shots in a victory.

Final Blue Jackets-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come into the game as favorites in terms of odds in this NHL game. They have been scoring well, scoring 3.29 goals per game, sixth in the NHL. Further, they are sixth in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are 28th in the NHL in goals-against per game this year. While they do score well, with 3.26 goals per game, a major part of it is their tenth-ranked power play unit. The Hurricanes are second in the NHL on the penalty kill. That will tilt things in favor of the Hurricanes. Expect them to win big in this one.

Final Blue Jackets-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-122)