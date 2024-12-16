ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Columbus Blue Jackets look to break their losing streak as they visit the Tampa Bay Lightning. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Lightning prediction and pick.

The Blue Jackets come into the game at 12-14-5 on the year, which is good for last place in the Metropolitan Division. They have won just once in their last eight games, and in their last game, faced the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes took the 2-0 lead in the first period, but the Blue Jackets would get one back in the second. Still, the Hurricanes would add two more goals, while Dustin Tokarski, making his first start in 21 months, stopped 27 of 28 shots in the Hurricanes win.

Meanwhile, the Lightning are 16-10-2 on the year, sitting in fourth in the Atlantic Division. They have won four of the last five, and two straight. First, it was an 8-3 win over the Flames which saw Nikita Kucherov score six points in the game. Then, last time out, they were on the road at the Kraken. They would win the game 5-1 winning their third of four games on the road.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Lightning NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Lightning Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +198

Tampa Bay Lightning: -1.5 (+104)

Moneyline: -245

Over: 6.5 (-105)

Under: 6.5 (-115)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs Lightning

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The top line is led by the two top-scoring forwards this year for the Blue Jackets. First is Kirill Marchenko, who leads the team in goals while sitting second on the team in points. Marchenko has 11 goals and 18 assists on the year, good for 29 points. He is joined by Sean Monahan. Monahan is third on the team in points this year, having nine goals and 16 assists on the year. He has scored three times on the power play as well. The line is rounded out by Ivan Provorov, who has two goals and nine assists on the year.

The leading point scorer this year comes from the blue line. Zach Werenski comes into the game with ten goals and 21 assists on the year, to lead the team with 31 points. He also has four goals and eight assists on the power play. On the third line, Cole Sillinger has been solid. He has five goals and 14 assists on the year. Finally, Kent Johnson comes in with nine goals and nine assists on the year.

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Nikita Kucherove leads the Lightning from the top line. He has scored 14 goals with 32 assists, good for 46 total points. He leads the team in both points and assists this year. Further, he has a goal and 19 assists on the power play. Meanwhile, he is joined on the line by Brayden Points. Point has 20 goals this year, the most of the team. He also has added 16 assists, good for 36 points. Point has 11 goals and five assists on the power play. The line is rounded out by Jake Guentzel. Guentzel has 17 goals and 14 assists on the year.

Brandon Hagel is third on the team in points this year and leads the second line. He comes into the game with 15 goals and 20 assists. He has also added four assists on the power play. Hagel is joined on the line by Anthony Cirelli. Cirelli has 12 goals and 15 assists on the year, sitting fifth on the year in points.

It is expected to be Andrei Vasilevskiy in the goal for this one. He is 13-9-1 on the year with a 2.41 goals-against average. Vasilevskiy also has a .910 save percentage this year. He has been great in four starts this month, going 3-1 with a 2.02 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage. The Lightning are expected to be shooting against Elvis Merzlikins. He is 9-9-2 on the year with a 3.11 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He has struggled as of late. In his last four starts, he has won just once, while allowing four or more goals three times.

Final Blue Jackets-Lightning Prediction & Pick

The Lightning come into this NHL game as heavy favorites in terms of odds. A major reason for that is the Blue Jackets' defense. They are allowing 3.58 goals per game this year, which is 30th in the NHL. They are also 27th in the NHL on the penalty kill this year. Meanwhile, the Lightning are scoring very well. They are scoring four goals per game this year, and have scored 26 goals in the last five games. Further, they are third in the NHL on the power play this year. The Lightning will score with ease and get the win in this one.

Final Blue Jackets-Lightning Prediction & Pick: Lightning -1.5 (+104)