The Dallas Stars look to rebound from a loss as they host the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blue Jackets-Stars prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Blue Jackets enter the game at 3-3-2 on the year. The Blue Jackets have lost the last three games, starting with a loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Columbus took the early lead in that game and had a lead in the third period. The Ducks tied it up with under four minutes left in the game and then would go on to win it in overtime. They then lost to the Canadiens next, once again after having an early lead and once again in overtime. The Blue Jackets had a 2-0 lead in the first period, and they would still be up 3-2 going into the third period. In the third, the Canadiens tied it up on the power play, and they would win in overtime. Last time out, the Blue Jackets could not score. They were down in the first period 1-0 and would fall 2-0 in the game.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars come into the game at 4-1-1. After going on a three-game winning streak, the Stars lost time out. The Maple Leafs took a 1-0 lead just over ten minutes into the game. The Stars would tie the game up in the second period, but Mitchell Marner scored in the second period to take the lead. Tyler Bertuzzi scored in the third period on the power play, and then John Tavares scored an empty net goal. The Maple Leafs finished the game with a 4-1 win over the Stars. The Stars have been solid at home this year and will be looking to continue that in this game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Stars Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-108)

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (+106)

Under: 6.5 (-130)

How to Watch Blue Jackets vs. Stars

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets top line needs to have a little more production this year. The line is led by Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, and Jack Roslovic. Roslovic is tied for the team lead in points this year, while having two goals and four assists. Still, he has just six points as the team leader. Meanwhile, Boone Jenner leads the team in goals with four, but just one assist this year. Finally, Gaudreau has four assists this year but does not have a goal on 27 shots this year.

Meanwhile, Ivan Provorvo is tied for the team lead in points as well. He has six assists this year from the blue line. Most of his production has been on the power play this year. He has four assists on the power play this year. Zach Werenski is also solid from the blue line. He has three assists this year, with a goal as well.

On the power play, Columbus is 16th in the NHL. They have converted 17.9 percent of their power play chances this year. They have failed to score on the power play in four games this year and in three of those four games they have lost. Meanwhile, in games they have scored on the power play, they are 2-0-2. They have also been average on the penalty kill as well. They are 13th in penalty kill this year, sitting with an 82.1 percent kill percentage.

The Blue Jackets will be sending Elvis Merzlinkins to guard the net this year. He is 2-1-2 on the year with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He started the season strong, with a save percentage of over .940 in the first two games. Still, he has been below .900 in the last three games, with all three games going to overtime. Further, his goals-against average has been at .292 or higher in each of the last three games.

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

Joe Pavelski led the team this year from his spot on the top line. He has scored three goals and three assists this year, with a goal and an assist on the power play. Jason Robertson joins him on the top line this year with a goal and three assists on the season. Still, Robertson is not shooting well. He has 17 shots this year with just one goal, which is good for just a 5.9 percent save percentage. Meanwhile, Roope Hintz has two goals and two assists this year on the top line as well. He has also scored once on the power play this year.

Meanwhile, Wyatt Johnston is second on the team in points this year. He has two goals and three assists this year. Further, the Starrs get some help from the blue line. Miro Heiskanen has a goal and three assists this year while Thomas Harley has a goal and two assists on the season as well.

The power play has been a major issue for the Stars this year. They sit 28th in the NHL in the power play this year, with just two power-play goals. Both of the power play goals came in one game though, and they have not scored on the power play in the last three games, going 0-7. Meanwhile, they are solid on the penalty kill. The Stars are second in the NHL on the penalty kill. They allowed their first goal on the power play last time out, after killing their first 15 chances on the penalty kill.

The Stars will be sending Jake Oettinger to guard the net tonight. He is 3-0-1 this year with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage. He has allowed two or fewer goals in every game he has played this year while having a save percentage of over .930 in every game this year. Last time out, he was dominant. Oettinger saved 38 of 39 shots in the game, taking the win.

Final Blue Jackets-Stars Prediction & Pick

Even at his best, Elvis Merzlinkins has not been as good as Jake Oettinger this year. Oettinger has been dominant this year, stonewalling everyone he has been facing. Further, the Blue Jackets are not scoring well. With that, expect the Blue Jackets to struggle to score in this game. The Stars do not score well, but they will score more than enough to get an easy win in this one. Take the Stars to cover with a small play on the under as well.

Final Blue Jackets-Stars Prediction & Pick: Dallas Stars -1.5 (-110) and Under 6.5 (-130)