The Columbus Blue Jackets begin an emotional season when they visit the Minnesota Wild in their home opener. It'll be a difficult season for Columbus with an already depleted roster after losing their captain to a disappointing injury in the preseason. It's time for an NHL odds, prediction, and pick for the Blue Jackets-Wild matchup.

Here are the Blue Jackets-Wild NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blue Jackets-Wild Odds

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-132)

Moneyline: +190

Minnesota Wild: -1.5 (+110)

Moneyline: -235

Over: 6.5 (+104)

Under: 6.5 (-128)

How To Watch Blue Jackets vs. Wild

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Networks

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blue Jackets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blue Jackets will lean on their youth to be successful this season. They have plenty of cap space to upgrade their roster and put forth a more competitive roster, but until then it'll be up to the prospects. Adam Fantilli, Kent Johnson, and Cole Sillinger have another year of development under their belts and must step up in others' absence. David Jiricek is also the future of the Columbus blueline and will be a full-time Blue Jacket after splitting the season in the American Hockey League in 2023-24.

Minnesota didn't improve their defense this season after a difficult 2023-24. The Wild's defensive unit allowed 3.17 goals per game thanks to some spotty team play and a disappointing season from Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury. The Wild hope that Fleury or Gustavsson take the starting role and run with it, but they can't be too confident it'll happen.

Why the Wild Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Wild has plenty of question marks, and we don't have to ride with them all season, but the Blue Jackets will take some time to figure it out. Columbus will be under the salary cap floor because of the tragedy this summer, which the NHL is allowing to happen because of the extenuating circumstances. It was the correct move by the NHL, but it'll make it difficult for the Blue Jackets to win many games until they get their roster sorted. Captain Boone Jenner suffered an injury in preseason which will only make it worse.

The Wild didn't make many moves to improve their team this offseason, but their salary cap situation didn't make it easy for Bill Guerin. The Wild return with a similar roster and still have less than a million dollars in salary cap space. Minnesota's roster can outduel the Blue Jackets in the season opener, but that'll be a common occurrence this season.

Final Blue Jackets-Wild Prediction & Pick

You want to believe that the Blue Jackets young core will figure out how to win in a season that will be difficult to have success. Columbus has gone through enough over the past few years, and a poor product on the ice is the least of their concerns right now. However, for now, opposing teams will face a depleted roster that sits below the salary cap floor and has a severe drop-off in talent once you look down the lineup.

The Wild should take care of business in their home opener and move on to face much tougher tests. It won't go over well for any teams that take a loss to the Blue Jackets in the early portions of the season.

Final Blue Jackets-Wild Prediction & Pick: Wild -1.5 (+110)