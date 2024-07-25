The Toronto Blue Jays have a few big decisions to make at the MLB trade deadline. They already made one by dealing Cavan Biggio to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, they face a tough decision with the face of their franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That choice, paired with the potential sale of Yusei Kikuchi and Bo Bichette, will lead to an intriguing week north of the border.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will stay with the Blue Jays

Starting with the big one here, Guerrero Jr. will not move at this year's MLB trade deadline.

The Blue Jays should trade Guerrero Jr. now, as his value will likely never be higher. The Mariners are rumored to have interest in the 25-year-old. It is a tough pill to swallow to trade the best player on the team and face of the franchise with such little immediate return. They would get a great haul of prospects if they did deal him, but they want to contend now. The best way to do that is to have Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

Last winter, the Blue Jays were rumored to be in the running for Shohei Ohtani. While they did not get the two-way superstar, that shows that they are willing to spend money on their roster. They can keep Guerrero Jr. and sign him to a long-term contract to build a core around him starting in 2025.

Yusei Kikuchi heads to Hollywood

Left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi is a pending free agent and can be a valuable arm in the playoffs. Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow's returns mean that the Dodgers won't need to sell the farm to get a top-shelf pitcher at the deadline. They can make a smaller add with Kikuchi and keep their top prospects for other moves.

Kikuchi would be an excellent fourth starter behind Glasnow, Kershaw, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in the playoff rotation. After the Dodgers designated James Paxton for assignment, adding a left-handed pitcher is important for them at the deadline. The Dodgers will send one prospect the other way to get the deal done.

Blue Jays receive: LHP Jackson Ferris (LAD #6)

Dodgers receive: LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Bo Bichette moves to the AL West

If the Blue Jays are not going to deal Guerrero Jr. at this deadline then they should move on from shortstop Bo Bichette. He has made two All-Star teams and received MVP votes in three seasons but 2024 has been a down year. He is hitting a career-low .223 with a remarkably low .597 OPS so far. The key for the Blue Jays is going to be not selling low on the 26-year-old.

The Seattle Mariners just let the American League West slip through their fingers, surrendering a 10-game lead at record-breaking speed. The collapse has been painful and with the recent move to designate Ty France for assignment, they are looking to make moves. Bichette can fill a hole in the middle infield, with current shortstop JP Crawford hitting just .203 on the season.

Blue Jays receive: SS Felnin Celesten (SEA #5, OVR #90), RHP Michael Morales (SEA #11)

Mariners receive: SS Bo Bichette