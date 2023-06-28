It's been four years since Marcus Stroman left the Toronto Blue Jays, but the Chicago Cubs' pitcher is sticking up for a player on his former team. Marcus Stroman isn't happy about the way critics are talking about Alek Manoah, who was demoted to the minor leagues and has looked like he doesn't even belong there in his one start.

In Tuesday's start for the rookie-level Florida Complex League Blue Jays, Manoah surrendered 11 runs and 10 hits while recording just eight outs. This, of course, led to Manoah being the butt of many jokes on social media. Marcus Stroman called out Manoah's doubters on Twitter, encouraging the Blue Jays' pitcher.

“I can’t wait for Manoah to get back to the MLB and make y’all eat your words,” Stroman tweeted Wednesday morning. “All of you clowns hating on another man is just a projection of your own insecurities and life struggles. Times likes these are when true athletes are transformed. Looking forward to his return!”

Stroman's comments shouldn't come as much of a surprise. He's active on social media. and Stroman isn't shy about responding to any kind of perceived slight. Stroman has more than backed up his talk on the field. The Cubs' pitcher has a 2.47 ERA and might be a hot commodity at the 2023 MLB trade deadline.

Manoah's fall from a Cy Young candidate to a pitcher who can't even get out low-level minor leaguers has been stunning. It's happened over the span of less than a year. Manoah finished third in the 2022 AL MVP race with a 2.24 ERA.

Manoah pitched to a 6.36 ERA in 13 starts during the 2023 season before the Blue Jays sent him to the minors.