The Toronto Blue Jays announced two pitcher moves today, with reliever Adam Cimber heading to the injured list with a right rhomboid strain. The Blue Jays corresponded by calling up one of their former top prospects, righty Nate Pearson.

Cimber has had a rough start to the season, posting a 4.50 ERA in 10 innings. He appeared in more games in 2022 than any other pitcher, tossing 70.2 innings across 77 games. Cimber had a 2.80 ERA and recorded four saves for the Blue Jays.

Pearson is getting another shot in the major leagues after his two previous stints did not go well. A first-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2017, Pearson made his debut in July 2020 but made only five appearances that season. He had a 6.00 ERA in 18 innings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He returned in 2021, pitching in 12 games, 11 of which came out of the bullpen. His numbers improved in his relief role, as he struck out 20 batters in 15 innings.

Pearson was a top 10 overall prospect according to MLB Pipeline just two years ago. The Blue Jays seem to have faith that they can develop Pearson back into an elite arm by utilizing him in the bullpen. If he impresses and earns a spot long-term, Toronto could opt to use him as a Swiss army knife or sorts, having him make spot starts while mainly coming out of the pen.

The Blue Jays will be without Adam Cimber for some time, but they believe they can find something in Nate Pearson the reliever that they couldn’t find in him as a starter.