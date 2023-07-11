Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won the Home Run Derby, but he isn't even the first Guerrero to achieve such a feat.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., also won the HR Derby back in 2007, making them the first father-son duo to win the home run contest, per Jayson Stark of The Athletic.

“I think him and his dad should have a swing-off, to see who is the best,” Guerrero Jr.'s manager and Derby pitch man, John Schneider, remarked after the contest. “And his dad could probably still do it.”

Guerrero Jr. responded cordially to his manager's question, acknowledging the difference in how the Derby was done in his father's hey-day. “Well, it’s kind of difficult (to say) right now,” he said. “But I would say if it was with the time, with the minutes, I would win. If it was (the old format) by the outs, he would win.”

Time will tell if the remarkable father-son duo will face off for their own HR Derby, but both Guerrero's have led remarkable baseball careers so far. The elder Guerrero primarily played for the Anaheim Angels during his Hall of Fame career and won the 2004 AL MVP award.

Guerrero Jr. is already off to a great start to his career in the majors with the Blue Jays and led the MLB in home runs in the 2021 season. The two Guerreros' have nine Silver Slugger Awards between them. Between that and their Derby titles, they are on their way to going down as one of the best father-son batting duos in MLB history.