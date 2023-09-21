Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman stepped up on Wednesday night against the New York Yankees by throwing six scoreless innings and striking out 10 batters, helping the team win 6-1 at a point where every win is crucial to make the playoffs.

“It helps playing in meaningful games, too,” Kevin Gausman said, via Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “You get that extra bit of adrenaline knowing that. To be honest, I'm trying to do better for my teammates than I am for myself. That's kind of the point where we're at. However bat you feel, everybody else feels just as bad if not worse.”

The Blue Jays are currently in the second wild card spot in the American League. they are battling things out with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Houston Astros for the last two spots. One of the Mariners, Rangers or Astros will win the American League West, so the Blue Jays simply have to beat out one of those two teams to make the playoffs.

The Mariners, Rangers and Astros are all within a half game of each other, so that race is going down to the wire.

The Blue Jays have one more game against the Yankees on the road, then will travel to play the Tampa Bay Rays on the road before coming home to play the Yankees and Rays once again to end the season.

Everything is right there for the Blue Jays to make the playoffs, and Gausman is doing whatever he can to get his team over the hump.