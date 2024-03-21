The Toronto Blue Jays competed in spring training action against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday and held an early lead in the process. The Jays are preparing for one of the most crucial seasons in recent franchise history after making it to the playoffs last season but not advancing.
Thursday's action took place shortly after the Jays traded a former All-Star to the Cincinnati Reds. Reds legend Joey Votto is now a member of Schneider's team, and he recently shared the emotions that coursed through his body and mind after smacking a spring training home run.
Now, Schneider and the Jays are hoping and preparing for a return from the pitcher who won them the second-most amount of games last season, Kevin Gausman.
Gausman's Key Injury Update
An update from reporter Andrew Zwelling on X revealed the latest news on the Blue Jays' starting pitcher. According to Zwelling, Gausman bounced back “well” from a simulated game he threw on Wednesday, the same day the Blue Jays dropped a 10-9 spring training game decision to the Atlanta Braves.
Zwelling is expected to pitch on Monday and has a specific target in mind leading up to his expected appearance. His Monday outing could determine whether or not he will be available for the first week of the MLB season in games that truly count.
Kevin Gausman bounced back well from his Wednesday sim game. He'll next pitch Monday, targeting 60-65 pitches over three innings, either in a minor-league game or with Blue Jays in Bradenton
Club will make a call on his availability for start of season following that outing
— Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) March 21, 2024
Gausman's Injury Blamed on ‘Fatigue'
Gausman's shoulder injury was revealed to be “general fatigue” earlier this month according to Schneider.
Schneider told MLB.com that his starting pitcher's injury “kind of just popped up,” and “didn't really bounce back” after a bullpen throwing session. Schneider took a wait-and-see attitude at the time. Now, 17 days later, Blue Jays fans finally have enough information to reasonably expect a return from the power-pitching right-hander, who has been clocked as high as 99 miles per hour on the radar gun during his Blue Jays tenure.
The Blue Jays have one of the more explosive batting lineups in the American League led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and just traded Santiago Espinal to the Reds. If Gausman can return to form, the Jays' pitching rotation will be a big-time strength for the team in 2024.
Blue Jays' Pitching Rotation for 2024
Gausman was expected to compete to be the ace of the Jays' rotation this season but now it's anyone's guess as to whether he will be ready to fill that position for Schneider's team. In his stead, Chris Bassitt and Jose Berrios are likely to take the hill in early season action for Schneider's team.
Schneider also told Toronto pitcher Bowden Francis that he will be a part of the rotation on Thursday, according to reporter Shi Davidi.
Blue Jays manager John Schneider says he told Bowden Francis today that he’ll open the season in the rotation.
— Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) March 21, 2024
Last season, Gausman had an ERA of 3.16 and 237 strikeouts with a WHIP of 1.18. Francis appeared in 20 games as a relief pitcher and boasted an ERA of 1.73. His presence gives Guerrero Jr., Schneider and the Jays hope for an even better starting rotation in 2024.