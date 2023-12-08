A Toronto-based TV host, Sid Seixeiro, goes on an epic rant to sway Shohei Ohtani away from the Dodgers and to sign with the Blue Jays.

The Toronto Blue Jays have been heavily involved with rumors this offseason while Shohei Ohtani talks with numerous teams about his next move. As of now, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be the favorite to land the superstar two-way player. However, a Toronto-based television host gave a strong argument for Ohtani to consider.

Sid Seixeiro, a popular TV host on Canada's Breakfast Television, went on a rant in an attempt to lure Shohei Ohtani to the Blue Jays. It was absolutely hilarious and it's something you just have to see for yourself.

.@sid_seixeiro has a very important message for Shohei Ohtani 👀 pic.twitter.com/fsNLAwLKb5 — Breakfast Television (@breakfasttv) December 7, 2023

If the Blue Jays weren't on Shohei Ohtani's radar, they should be now! On top of everything Seixeiro had to say, could you imagine Ohtani on that roster? Toronto would be absolutely loaded with a strong pitching rotation and arguably the best batting order in the league.

Same can be said about Ohtani playing for the Dodgers as well. At the end of the day, there are plenty of intriguing suitors for the superstar player. But it's still not clear where he ends up signing.

Additionally, it might be a while before he makes his decision. Shohei Ohtani is arguably the biggest star we've ever had hit MLB free agency. He's going to weigh every option and take his time. It wouldn't be shocking if Ohtani takes this all the way into mid-January before signing somewhere.

With the Dodgers, Blue Jays, and many other teams will continue negotiating with Shohei Ohtani, more TV hosts like Sid Seixeiro should enter their plea for their favorite team to sign the best player in baseball. At the very least, it could make for some entertaining rants on more channels than just ESPN and FOX Sports.