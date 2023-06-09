Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass has been embroiled in controversy due to anti-LGBTQ+ posts on social media. The Blue Jays have come to a resolution with Bass while welcoming back a pitcher with potential in the process.

Toronto has designated Bass for assignment, the team announced. In turn, the Blue Jays have activated Mitch White off of the 60-day injured list.

Bass came under fire after sharing a post on Instagram that encouraged boycotts of Target and Bud Light due to the brand supporting Pride month and the LGBTQ+ community. The post used bible verses to justify Bass' feelings towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Once he was put on the spot, Bass seemed to walk back his original comments, if ever so slightly. He stood by his ‘personal beliefs' while claiming he didn't mean to offend anyone. In the end, the Blue Jays decided Bass wasn't worth the controversy that surrounded him.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Instead, Toronto welcomed back Mitch White who had been out all season with an elbow injury. He was traded from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Blue Jays in the middle of last season. He struggled in his Toronto debut, pitching to a 7.74 ERA over 10 games.

However, now healthy, Toronto is looking for White to bounce back. He'll join the team on Friday looking to make an impact.

The same can't be said for Anthony Bass. His stance towards the LGBTQ+ community made airwaves across the baseball world. Now, his baseball future is in the air after his DFA from the Blue Jays.