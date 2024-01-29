Former MLB manager Jimy Williams, who managed the Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Astros, has died at the age of 80.

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Blue Jays Manager Jimy Williams. His impact on our organization will forever be remembered. Our hearts go out to Jimy’s family and friends during this difficult time,” the Blue Jays wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Williams played at the big league level in 1966 and 1967 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Overall, he appeared in 14 MLB games.

Jimy Williams' managing career

Williams' first big league job as a manager came in 1986 with the Blue Jays. He ultimately spent four seasons in Toronto, leading the Blue Jays to a winning record in three of those years. His best season with the team came in 1987, as Toronto won 96 games during the '87 campaign. His managing career with the Blue Jays ended in 1989.

Jimy Williams' later managed the Boston Red Sox from 1997-2001. He found more success in Boston, earning winning records in three of his five seasons with the ball club.

Williams' final managing job was spent with the Houston Astros from 2002-2004. Although his time was brief in Houston, it was successful. He led the Astros to winning records in two of his first three seasons with Houston.

The Red Sox and Astros released statements following Williams' passing.

“As the Red Sox manager from 1997-2001, Jimy Williams was a true staple and leader of the Red Sox. We send our love to the Willams family,” the Red Sox wrote.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Astros Manager Jimy Williams. Jimy spent three (2002-2004) of his 12 MLB seasons as the Astros Manager. We send our heartfelt condolences to Jimy’s family and friends,” the Astros wrote.

Jimy Williams recorded a stellar 281-241 record as a big league manager. Williams was well-respected by his players. He's remembered as one of the better managers of his generation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Williams' family and friends at this time.