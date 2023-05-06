The Toronto Blue Jays put one of the most dangerous lineups on the field on an every-game basis. However, when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Steel City Saturday evening, they won’t have slugging 1st baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the lineup.

UPDATE: INF Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been removed from tonight's starting lineup with left wrist discomfort. pic.twitter.com/BbyZtF2j51 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 6, 2023

The power-hitting Guerrero was removed from the original lineup at designated hitter with what was described as a wrist injury. There was no word on the seriousness of the problem or how many games Guerrero might have to miss, but he will not be able to play against the Pirates.

Guerrero will be replaced in the starting lineup by Cavan Biggio. The Blue Jays were able to break a 5-game losing streak Friday night with a 4-0 victory over the Pirates. In that game, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 1 for 4 with an RBI single and he remained in the lineup for all 9 innings.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Blue Jays are currently in 4th place in the extremely competitive American League East with a 19-14 record. Prior to their victory over the Pirates, the Blue Jays were swept in a 4-game series to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, and they are trying to re-establish their consistency in this series against the National League Central leaders.

The Blue Jays are already 8.0 games behind the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays, and while there is still plenty of time to climb back into the race, they don’t want to fall any further behind than they already are.

The Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios to the mound and he will face Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo.