MLB action rolls on from Pittsburgh as we give you another prediction and pick for the second game of three in this series between the Toronto Blue Jays (19-14) and the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates (20-13). TheBlue Jay took the first game yesterday 4-0 as we head into this second meeting. Check out our MLB odds series for our Blue Jays-Pirates prediction and pick.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently fourth in the AL East and will look to get back to the top of the division. After sweeping the White Sox and taking 2/3 from the Mariners, the Blue Jays were swept by Boston. They broke their losing streak last night with a win over the Pirates. Jose Berrios will be their likely starter.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been one of the surprises of the season and currently lead the NL Central. They’ve seen a ton of pop in their bats and have been great when playing at home so far. They’re 4-6 in their last 10 games and come into this second game after a loss to Toronto last night. Johan Oviedo is their likely starter.

Here are the Blue Jays-Pirates MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Pirates Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -136

Pittsburgh Pirates: +116

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Pirates

TV: Regional Coverage

Stream: MLB.TV, fuboTV

Time: 6:35 p.m. ET/ 3:35 p.m. PT

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Chris Bassitt provided a huge performance for the Blue Jays last night as he put in seven shut-out innings as his bullpen got the job done for the 4-0 win. It was George Springer’s bat that came alive, putting the Blue Jays on the board with a 2-run home run in the fifth inning. Bassitt had his best start of the season and really gave the Blue Jays a chance to wake up their bats and end their five-game losing skid.

Jose Berrios will be the likely Blue Jays starter for this one. He’s 2-3 on the season with a 5.29 ERA. He’s been able to limit the home runs balls off of him and has done a good job of not walking batters. The Blue Jays had a very solid game defensively last time out and will hope that their bats can once again give them a boost to win this game.

Why The Pirates Could Cover The Spread

The Pittsburgh Pirates have been a scoring machine and have outscored their opponents by 14 runs in the last 10 games. Andrew McCutchen has seen a career resurgence since being reunited with his old squad and current leads the team in HR with six on a .238 AVG and 15 RBI. Brian Reynolds has also been on a tear with 11 doubles, a triple, and five home runs thus far while hitting .325 AVG. They’ll need to shock Berrios early to turn the tide in this series.

The Pirates will send Johan Oviedo to the mound ahead of this one behind his 4.78 ERA. The Blue Jays found answers against them last night, but the Pirates will have to get their bats going if they want to have a chance against the pitching of Berrios. They’re slight underdogs once again, so look for the Pirates to start slow and pick it up by the middle innings. If they can get a home run out of the middle of their lineup, they’ll have a chance to keep it close.

Final Blue Jays-Pirates Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jays looked solid in last night’s game and will have the confidence in knowing they were able to shut-out the Pirates in their first meeting. The Blue Jays just have more juice in their bats at the moment and should come away with this win if Berrios has a solid outing on the mound. Let’s take the Blue Jays with the prediction as they get it done in back-to-back games.

