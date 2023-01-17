The Toronto Blue Jays made notable changes to the Rogers Centre, per Shi Davidi of sportsnet.ca. The stadium is still under construction, but Davidi was able to report on some of the major changes.

The fences in front of the bullpens were raised from their previous 10-foot height. The new-look bullpens will allow fans to have a clear view of relievers warming up.

The Blue Jays’ new outfield fence varies in height according to Davidi. Seating will also come down to the fence and there is a new batter’s eye as well.

As aforementioned, the stadium is still under construction so the final product is yet to be seen. But it seems as if the fan experience will benefit in pivotal fashion as a result of these upgrades.

The Blue Jays also made a number of changes to their roster.

Toronto traded OF Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners early in the offseason, but later acquired C/OF Daulton Varsho from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Blue Jays also signed players such as OF Kevin Kiermaier, SP Chris Bassitt, and 1B Brandon Belt.

Toronto reached the MLB Playoffs in 2022. But they have their sights set on bringing home a World Series championship. With their offseason moves and star-studded core led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Bo Bichette, this is a Blue Jays team with plenty of potential. Their path to an AL East crown will be difficult amid the talent of the New York Yankees. Nevertheless, the Blue Jays will not back down.

They will look to get the job done in their new-look stadium during the 2023 campaign.