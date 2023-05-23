The Toronto Blue Jays (25-23) do battle with the Tampa Bay Rays (35-14) in th second game of a four game set Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Rays Prediction and pick while we let you know how to watch, as well.

Tampa Bay scored three runs in the second inning of game one and that is all they needed. The Rays never lost the lead after that and went on to win the game 6-4. Tampa Bay had a tough task facing Chris Bassitt, but they made it look easy. They put up six runs off Bassitt and launched three home runs to increase their MLB team home run lead. Jose Siri, Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley were the long ball hitters for Tampa Bay. Wander Franco had a multi-hit game, as well. Josh Fleming picked up the win after coming in for the opener and going six innings of two run baseball. For Toronto, Whit Merrifield had four hits on the night, including a home run. Dalton Varsho also hit a home run in the loss.

The starting pitchers for Tuesday night are Jose Berrios and Taj Bradley.

Here are the Blue Jays-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Rays Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-192)

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+158)

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How To Watch Blue Jays vs. Rays

TV: Sportsnet Canada, Bally Sports Sun

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

Berrios should give the Blue Jays a good chance to cover this spread. Looking at the advanced stats, Berrios has a ground ball rate of 49.4 percent. This is going to be a massive help in this game because of the Rays ability to hit the ball in the air and over the fence. You can not hit a home run if you do not hit the ball in the air and Berrios does a great job preventing fly balls. Teams have an average launch angle of 7.9 degrees off Berrios, as well. The Rays will not be able to lift the ball in this one as long as Berrios stays low in the zone.

Berrios already has a start against the Rays under his belt. In that start, he went five innings, allowed just one run on four hits and struck out six. Having seen the Rays lineup already, Berrios knows what it takes to get them out and they way he pitches already does not bode well for the Rays. Berrios having another game like that will help the Blue Jays get back in the win column.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

Bradley has been very good for Tampa Bay this season. Through his first four career starts, Bradley has a 3.54 ERA. That may seem just average, but he has a WHIP below 1.00, which is very good. He has allowed 15 hits in 20 1/3 innings while walking just four batters. Not only is his command elite, but he strikes out a good amount of batters too. He has a K/9 of almost 12, so his pitch arsenal plays really well. He is in the 93rd percentile in strikeout rate and the 92nd percentile in xBA. Batters have a hard time picking up the ball against Bradley and he should be able to have another good game in this one. If he can extend his outing past five innings, the Rays will cover the spread.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick

This game should be close as both starting pitchers are pretty good. However, expect the Blue Jays to cover the spread and maybe even win the game.

Final Blue Jays-Rays Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays +1.5 (-192), Under 8.5 (-104)