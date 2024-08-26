ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Toronto Blue Jays are on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox Monday night. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Jose Berrios vs. Nick Pivetta

Jose Berrios (12-9) with a 3.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 156.2 innings pitched, 123K/46BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cincinnati Reds: Win, 7 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 2 walks, 7 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 4.91 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 73.1 innings pitched, 59K/23BB, .257 oBA

Nick Pivetta (5-8) with a 4.70 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 105.1 innings pitched, 125K/27BB, .237 oBA

Last Start: at Houston Astros: No Decision, 5 innings, 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 5.27 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 42.2 innings pitched, 57K/15BB, .241 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline: +130

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 9 (-110)

Under: 9 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Sportsnet Canada, NESN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jose Berrios is throwing the ball exceptionally well at the moment. He has three straight starts of seven innings pitched. In those starts, Berrios has allowed just four earned runs on 14 hits, and he has 20 strikeouts to just four walks. Berrios is officially on a hot streak, and the Blue Jays will need him to continue it if they want to win this game. He may not need to go seven, but if Berrios can give them six strong innings, Toronto should be able to win.

The Blue Jays are having their best power month at the plate. They are slugging .446 with 29 home runs through 21 games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr and Dalton Varsho are at the forefront of this power surge. Ernier Clement and George Springer are right behind them. If the Blue Jays can keep barreling baseballs, some of them might find their way over the green monster. If this happens, expect the Blue Jays to win the game.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Sox have Nick Pivetta on the mound, and he has not been too bad this year. One thing he has done well is strike batters out. He is in the 89th percentile in strikeout percentage, and he has done a good job not walking batters. When he is on, Pivetta has some great stuff. The Blue Jays do not strike out a ton, so Pivetta does have a tough matchup. However, if he can have one of his better games, the Red Sox will come out on top.

Boston has been pretty good offensively this season. They are fourth in batting average, second in slugging percentage, sixth in home runs, seventh in barrel percentage, fifth in hard hit percentage, and fourth in wOBA. They need to be at their best, but they should be able to take it Berrios in this game Monday night.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. However, I think Berrios is just too hot to bet against right now. I am going to take the Blue Jays to win this game on the back of Berrios and another good performance.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Blue Jays ML (+130)