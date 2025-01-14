For the moment, the Toronto Blue Jays' singular free agent focus is on Roki Sasaki. The 23-year-old Japanese pitcher has front-end-of-the-rotation stuff and can be an instant superstar on a low-cost contract. The Blue Jays are believed to be one of three teams still in the running for Sasaki, with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres the other two.

But whether they land Sasaki or not, there's plenty more that Toronto can do to fortify its 2025 roster. The Blue Jays finished dead last in the American League East last year at 74-88 while the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles both advanced to the postseason.

There's some extra urgency to make 2025 better. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette are about to hit free agency and there's no guarantee that Toronto will be able to retain them. It's part of the reason they're going so hard after Sasaki, but also why it's even more important that their roster is deep, rather than top-heavy.

As Spring Training draws closer, there are still some bargain bin free agents that present Toronto with low-risk, high-reward opportunities. While they chase Sasaki, these are guys that the Blue Jays shouldn't ignore.

Alex Verdugo is a low-risk bounce-back candidate

Alex Verdugo drew the ire of Yankees fans last season as he struggled for long stretches in the second half of the season. But he didn't just forget how to play baseball and has carved out a nice career for himself, first in Los Angeles and then in Boston.

Blue Jays left fielders hit only .207 last year with a .659 OPS, so if Verdugo can bounce back even slightly from his lone year in New York, it will represent an improvement. There's no doubt he was starting to press at the end of the year as the criticisms grew louder and the boo birds emerged at Yankee Stadium. A lower pressure environment could do Verdugo some good.

Spotrac projects Verdugo to command around $15 million a year, so maybe he's not quite in the bargain bin category, but his upside is certainly that of a player who makes far more. And the Blue Jays aren't hesitant to spend anyway, as they've shown in their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani last year and Juan Soto this year.

Cal Quantrill could benefit from getting out of Colorado

The Blue Jays' starting rotation was perfectly mediocre in 2024, and with or without Sasaki, they could stand to add some depth. That's especially true if any Toronto fans are pinning their hopes on Alek Manoah rediscovering his 2022 self after UCL surgery last year.

While Toronto really needs to go hard for Jack Flaherty if it misses out on Sasaki, Cal Quantrill of the Colorado Rockies could be worth a small gamble as well.

At first glance, it might be easy to chalk up Quantrill's subpar 2024 numbers (4.98 ERA, 1.517 WHIP) to pitching at Coors Field. But he actually pitched slightly worse on the road than at home. The reason for hope that Quantrill could rebound comes from his first half vs. second half splits. His 6.85 ERA over his final 10 starts ballooned his season-long numbers well above his career averages.

A change of scenery could do him some good.

Phil Maton can fortify the Blue Jays' bullpen

The Blue Jays have already made upgrades to their bullpen, signing Nick Sadlin, Yimi Garcia and Jeff Hoffman. But they all come with question marks. And Maton is a veteran who turned his season around when he joined the New York Mets in July.

While his numbers improved across the board compared to his start with the Tampa Bay Rays, Maton's control saw the biggest improvement. His walk rate dropped from 11.8% over 35.1 innings in Tampa to 5.3% over 28.2 innings in New York.

As an added bonus, the Blue Jays could keep Maton from joining a division rival that has shown interest in the 31-year-old. The Boston Red Sox are interested in Maton's services, thinking he could strengthen the middle of the bullpen ahead of their high-leverage arms. That's exactly the role he can fill in Toronto with Hoffman and Chad Green expected to vie for the closer's role.