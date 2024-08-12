ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Angels prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Angels.

There are so many interesting and compelling races in Major League Baseball with one and a half months left in the regular season. Everything seems up in the air, given that at the top of the sport and in the second tier, teams are closely bunched together and few playoff spots seem guaranteed. Then there are the games on the schedule in which teams are playing out the string and are turning to less established pitchers as an early audition for either 2025 roster spots or offseason trade market value. This Monday game between the Blue Jays and Angels is a perfect illustration of an audition game for the pitchers involved, so let's talk about these pitchers below:

Blue Jays-Angels Projected Starters

Bowden Francis vs. Davis Daniel

Bowden Francis (4-3) has a 5.44 ERA. He has operated from the bullpen for a good portion of this season, but he has recently been reslotted into the starting rotation. Francis has made a pair of starts in the last two weeks against the powerful Baltimore Orioles. He wobbled slightly against the O's in each game, but survived and was not overpowered. He held in well and showed great competitive tenacity. The Blue Jays had to like the way Francis dug in and fought hard when the Orioles pushed him. They couldn't get a big inning against him and drive him out of the game early. These are encouraging building blocks for Francis, who has not had a high-leverage role on the Blue Jays' staff but has a chance to earn himself a 2025 roster spot if he continues to display an ability to pitch out of trouble and not let difficult situations snowball against him.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 7 versus the Baltimore Orioles: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 7 K

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 29 IP, 30 H, 20 R, 8 HR, 11 BB, 26 K

Davis Daniel (1-3) has a 6.04 ERA. He hasn't started a lot of games this season, so his numbers reflect a small sample size. What really jumps off the page when looking at Daniel's numbers is how different he is at home compared to on the road. He was shredded by the Yankees in Yankee Stadium last week, but at home, he is a different man. In more than 16 innings at home this year, Daniel has allowed one home run and one walk. He hasn't dominated, but the lack of gopher balls and free passes represents a good foundation for any pitcher who is trying to establish himself in the majors. He does give up a lot of hits, but if Daniel continues to stay away from the homer and the walk at home, he can legitimately build a track record and some confidence which might enable him to eventually carry his home-field form to road environments. Daniel could become a solid major-league pitcher in the course of time. The next month and a half will give Daniel a chance to impress Angel brass and make a statement to his teammates about his viability for the 2025 roster.

Last Start: Wednesday, August 7 versus the New York Yankees: 3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 2 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 3 starts, 16 2/3 IP, 17 H, 8 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 16 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Angels MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Angels Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -110

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: -106

Over: 9.5 (+106)

Under: 9.5 (-130)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET/6:38 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / Bally Sports West (Angels) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jays just played two awful baseball games against the Oakland A's. They will have a hard time playing a third straight awful game. They really couldn't have been any worse; they are bound to be better in this game against an unproven Angel starter, Davis Daniel.

Why The Angels Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jays have been a bad team the whole year. They have never looked like a good team. They are the single most disappointing team in the majors, and it's not close. The Angels can and will thrash them.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick

Stay a million miles from this game. It's a total 50-50 coin flip.

Final Blue Jays-Angels Prediction & Pick: Angels +1.5