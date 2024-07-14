It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been able to achieve a clear-cut goal. They have been able to climb above .500 before the All-Star break. The defending National League champions have been hit hard by injuries to their pitching staff, with Zac Gallen missing a few starts and Merrill Kelly being out for an extended period of time (he's still out). They also haven't hit nearly as well as they did for large portions of last season. Yet, they're two games above .500 just before the break. They are only one game out of the final National League wild card spot, which is currently held by the New York Mets.

The Diamondbacks have been able to win some close games this past week against the Atlanta Braves and Toronto Blue Jays to rise above the .500 mark. Their win over the Blue Jays on Friday came after Arizona fell behind 4-2 in the eighth. The Diamondbacks were called the “Answer Backs” last year for all the comeback wins they scored. They did so again on Friday versus Toronto. The confidence created by that Friday win spilled into Saturday, when the D-Backs crushed the Jays 12-1. Corbin Carroll hit a three-run home run, part of his June resurgence after being horrible in April and May. The Diamondbacks look like a team which is coming together and beginning to reclaim the confidence it had last season. If the Diamondbacks continue on their present course, they will be part of the playoff picture in September with a chance to return to the postseason and defend their National League pennant.

Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Projected Starters

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Zac Gallen

Yusei Kikuchi (4-8) has a 4.00 ERA. He has been solid for the Jays — not quite as good as last year, but still good and still able to give the starting rotation plenty of innings. Kikuchi and the other Toronto starters have not gotten a lot of run support this season. The 4-8 record in 12 decisions is a product of the Jays' meager offensive production more than his own level of quality as a pitcher.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 9 versus the San Francisco Giants: 7 1/3 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 HR, 0 BB, 13 K

2024 Road Splits: 9 starts, 43 1/3 IP, 52 H, 18 R, 6 HR, 12 BB, 52 K

Zac Gallen (6-5) has a 3.33 ERA. He has missed several starts this season with an injury and is therefore playing catch-up as he tries to regain a rhythm and find the consistent release point and the other mechanics every elite pitcher looks for over the course of a season. Gallen is not operating at the height of his powers, but he and the D-Backs expect to be better in the second half of the season. This game could be a confidence-builder for him heading into the break.

Last Start: Tuesday, July 9 versus the Atlanta Braves: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 7 starts, 42 IP, 33 H, 12 R, 2 HR, 10 BB, 42 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Diamondbacks MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-160)

Moneyline: +136

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+132)

Moneyline: -162

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Diamondbacks

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays have lost to Arizona the past two nights and are in a position to take out their frustrations on the D-Backs in this game. Toronto has had a brutal year, but it is regularly hard for any MLB team to sweep any other MLB team, and that's why the Jays are easier to pick in this game than the D-Backs.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Jays are horrible, and the D-Backs have played really good ball — their best ball of the season — over the past month. Take the in-form team over the inferior, struggling team.

Final Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks are on a roll, and Toronto is cratering right now. Take Arizona.

Final Blue Jays-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5