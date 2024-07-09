The Toronto Blue Jays and San Francisco Giants play the second of a three-game set when they face off at Oracle Park on Wednesday night. The Blue Jays have lost three straight series and sit in the basement of the American League East. Meanwhile, the Giants have won two of their last three series, including big wins over the Dodgers and Braves. However, they still sit 11 games back of the Dodgers for first in the National League West. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Giants prediction and pick.

Blue Jays-Giants Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Logan Webb

Chris Bassitt (7-7) with a 3.43 ERA and a 1.42 WHIP.

Last Start: vs. Houston, 5 IP, 3 SO, 8 H, 4 BB, 4 ER

2024 Road Splits: (2-3) with a 2.93 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP.

Logan Webb (7-6) with a 3.09 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP.

Last Start: @ Atlanta, 7 IP, 6 SO, 7 H, 1 BB, 2 ER

2024 Home Splits: (4-2) with a 2.13 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Giants Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-196)

Moneyline: +118

San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 7.5 (+100)

Under: 7.5 (-122)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Giants

Time: 9:45 PM ET/6:45 PM PT

TV: NBC Bay Area, MLB Network, Sportsnet

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Logan Webb didn't have a good first career start against the Jays last season. The right-hander was in a similar situation, facing Toronto at Oracle Park in the dog days of summer, and he took a beating. Webb pitched five innings, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in a 6-1 loss.

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

Chris Bassitt is familiar with the Giants from his days as a New York Met, but this version of Bassitt isn't familiar to Blue Jays fans. Bassitt was one of the Jays' most reliable starters since he joined the team, but they've lost four of his last five starts. The rosters have changed, but Bassitt's results against San Francisco leave some to be desired. He had a good start last time but allowed 13 earned runs over 10 1/3 innings before that. Can Bassitt recreate his dominance against the Giants from last season, or will he regress to his prior form?

The Giants' recent form against right-handed pitching hasn't been great. However, they have still been better than the Jays. The Giants are hitting .229 against right-handed pitching over the last ten games with a .309 on-base percentage and 4.7 runs/nine.

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick

Chris Bassitt on the mound used to be a spot to stay away from when betting against the Blue Jays. They've been a profitable team to bet against this season, and it hasn't stopped when Bassitt is on the mound. The Blue Jays have lost four of the last five games with Bassitt on the mound.

The Blue Jays have also been in worse offensive form than the Giants, averaging almost a full run/nine less and barely hovering over the Mendoza line against right-handed pitching over their last ten games. The Blue Jays have been free-falling, and it doesn't seem like it'll stop here.

Even if Bassitt pitches well, the Blue Jays bullpen has plenty of injuries and a 5.06 ERA over their last three games. The Giants' bullpen has a 2.42 ERA over their past three games, adding to the areas where the Giants are better.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Blue Jays-Giants Prediction & Pick: