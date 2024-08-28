ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Blue Jays-Red Sox prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Blue Jays Red Sox.

The Boston Red Sox picked a really bad time to have a long losing streak. They got swept over the past weekend by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Then they got swept in a Monday doubleheader by the Toronto Blue Jays. They did beat Toronto on Tuesday, but that won't be nearly enough to get Boston back on track. The Red Sox need an 8-2 stretch of 10 games to put themselves back in the hunt for real in the American League wild card chase. They were shoved downward toward the .500 mark to the periphery of the race. They are now four games over .500 after being close to 10 over .500 for several weeks. They enter play on Wednesday four games behind the Minnesota Twins for the last AL wild card spot. They are fortunate that the Twins have lost three straight games to keep them — and other AL wild card contenders — in the mix.

Boston now has to go on a run and make a charge. Playing .500 ball or barely above .500 ball won't cut it. The Red Sox will likely need to be at least 88-74 — 14 games over .500 — if they want to make the playoffs. It's hard to see how anything less than 86 wins will suffice, and the number is very probably going to be higher than that. There's just one month left in the season. The margin for error is slim to none in New England.

Blue Jays-Red Sox Projected Starters

Chris Bassitt vs. Brayan Bello

Chris Bassitt (9-12) has a 4.41 ERA. More of his starts are good than bad, but he does have too many clunkers, games that get away from him. Moreover, Bassitt has been giving up a lot of runs in his past several starts. He had a much lower ERA near the All-Star break and has struggled in the second half of his season. Bassitt is still a good middle-rotation starter behind the high-end arms the Jays have (Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios), but if he does stay in Toronto in 2025, he will need to be better than he has been this season.

Last Start: Friday, August 23 versus the Los Angeles Angels: 6 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 6 K

2024 Road Splits: 11 starts, 60 IP, 62 H, 29 R, 6 HR, 24 BB, 54 K

Brayan Bello (11-6) has a 4.95 ERA. Bello has a lot of potential, but that potential isn't being realized. Bello shouldn't be a three-run ERA pitcher, but he should be a four-run ERA pitcher. Instead, he's a five-run ERA pitcher. Boston's staff has done well under the circumstances, but Bello has not been one of the standouts in 2024. The Red Sox should expect better from him. If he can finish the season strong, he will send a message that he is ready to take the next step in 2025.

Last Start: Friday, August 23 versus the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 1/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 4 BB, 2 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 63 1/3 IP, 72 H, 42 R, 9 HR, 29 BB, 56 K

Here are the Blue Jays-Red Sox MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Red Sox Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-172)

Moneyline: +118

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (+142)

Moneyline: -138

Over: 9 (-115)

Under: 9 (-105)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs Red Sox

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET/4:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet (Blue Jays) / NESN (Red Sox) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Jays have been playing really good baseball this past week, arguably the best ball they have played all year. Bassitt is a better pitcher than Bello. That's a simple formula for a win.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

There's more urgency for Boston than Toronto to win this game. The Red Sox played with hunger on Tuesday in their 6-3 win. They can carry that into this game on Wednesday.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Boston, but one win is not enough to make us go all-in on the Red Sox. Pass on this one.

Final Blue Jays-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox moneyline