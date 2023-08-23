As the Blue Jays chase a spot in the playoffs, they were hoping to have the 2022 version of Alek Manoah in their pitching rotation. Unfortunately, the wheels have fallen off for Manoah.

His struggles got him demoted to Triple-A in the middle of August. However, despite being demoted, Manoah has stayed in Toronto, via Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Manager John Schneider is expecting Manoah to eventually pitch at Triple-A again. However, he remains an option for the Blue Jays should they need a starter.

At 70-56, Toronto is just two games out of the AL East lead and one game out of a Wild Card spot. Keeping Manoah in town means that the Blue Jays have a pitcher ready to go if an injury ever pops up. However, his work on the mound this season doesn't instill much confidence in a regular start; let alone one that could make or break the season.

Over 19 starts on the year, Manoah holds a 3-9 record with a 5.87 ERA and a 79/59 ERA. In four starts, Manoah has allowed five or more runs. Eight starts have seen him allow 4+ runs. From a pure performance perspective, it's clear to see how far Manoah has fallen off.

An All-Star in 2022, Manoah dazzled by putting up a career-best 2.24 ERA. He had a career-high 180 strikeouts over his 31 starts. But beyond the flash, Manoah walked just 51 batters over his 196.2 innings. The right-hander has surpassed that number in just 87.1 innings this season.

Whether it be mechanical or mental, there is something wrong with Alek Manoah's game in 2023. Keeping him in Toronto does not allow him to improve on those goals. If he were at least at the Triple-A level, Manoah would be facing actual competition. He would have an opportunity to work out his kinks while trying to make it back to the big league mound in 2023.

The Blue Jays have major postseason aspirations this season and are on the cusp of achieving them. In his current state, it seems unlikely that Manoah would make the playoff roster should they advance. Now, even if he were to return to Triple-A, there's no guaranteeing he would earn a postseason spot.

However, it would at least give him a chance. Manoah is just 25-years-old and still has plenty of gas in the tank. His best asset to Toronto is returning to form and reverting to the light's out pitcher he was a year before. Manoah won't become an All-Star with a bit of Triple-A seasoning. But it could make him a bit more reliable if he hears his name called in the playoffs.