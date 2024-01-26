The St. Louis Blues will take a road trip to the Pacific Northwest to contend with the Seattle Kraken. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Kraken prediction and pick will be revealed.

Get ready for some more Friday night primetime hockey NHL fans! In this edition, the St. Louis Blues will take a road trip to the Pacific Northwest to contend with the Seattle Kraken. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Blues-Kraken prediction and pick will be revealed.

For St. Louis, it has been the Blues who have been victorious in three straight games and have improved their record to 24-20-2 overall. With a total of 50 points in the Western Conference, there is still work to be done if the Blues are going to make a postseason appearance by season's end. Last time out, it was St. Louis that stormed into Vancouver and came away with a big-time 4-3 victory in overtime.

Meanwhile, the Seattle Kraken have not looked like the playoff team they were a year ago in their first trip to the playoffs in franchise history. At the moment, Seattle enters play with a 20-18-9 record and are one point behind the Blues with 49 total. Only shortly removed from an impressive eight-game winning streak, the Kraken have once again been in a funk and have lost four of their last five overall Luckily, they are recently coming off a 6-2 win at home over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Kraken Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: +118

Seattle Kraken: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How to Watch Blues vs. Kraken

Time: 10:10 ET/7:10 PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win

The biggest advantage that the Blues have heading into this matchup will be in regards to a red-hot offense that has found a way to score eleven goals over the span of their three-game winning streak. As a whole, the Blues' offensive statistics don't jump at you by any means, but they are a cohesive unit that knows when to get the job done. Remarkably enough, St. Louis was outshot 32-18 versus Vancouver and still found a way to get the job done in the closing moments. Whether it was center Pius Suter who tallied a hat trick in the triumph or Robert Thomas dishing out a pair of assists, it would be unwise to count out this offense at any time.

In addition to their recent offensive prowess, it will also be up to expected starting goalie Jordan Binnington who has racked up a 16-12-9 record and has amassed a .906 save percentage to boot. In general, the 30-year-old from Ontario has experienced slight important in-between the crease from a year ago, and he also has given up only three goals in his previous two starts. If all else fails, Binnington serving as the ultimate equalizer in this game could be just what the doctor ordered.

Why The Kraken Will Cover The Spread/Win

On the other side of things, it will be extremely important for the Kraken to get off to a hot start shortly following the opening face-off. With what should be an expected roaring crowd backing them up in large fashion Friday night, there is no denying that Seattle's season hangs in the balance and some hectic energy from the jump will do wonders in their pursuit to covering the spread. With less than half their games remaining in the regular season, the Kraken have lots of catching up to do to get back in the Western Conference playoff chase.

All in all, Seattle's best chances to put this one in the win column begin with a repeated effort from their blowout victory over Chicago. More specifically. the Kraken thrived on finding the open man offensively and moving the puck in flowing fashion. Simply put, the offense was not stagnant and Seattle accomplished playing an unselfish brand of hockey all night long.

Furthermore, perfecting on the power-play attack will surely be an element of their game that they would like to improve upon. After going 0-3 in their matchup with the Blackhawks, it is the Kraken that own a 20.5% conversion rate on the extra-man advantage which ranks in the middle of the pack in the NHL. However, the are far from irrelevant in this statistical category, and it only makes sense for Seattle to strike while the iron is on when given opportunities on the power play. At the end of the day, finding the back of the net with the extra man could be the difference in covering the spread and not.

Final Blues-Kraken Prediction & Pick

Without a doubt, both sides would want nothing more than to put this game in the win column. Alas, it is important to keep each team's recent play in mind when making a selection in this one. At the end of the day. St. Louis has been the better team of late, and Seattle has struggled for some reason within the confines of their home area this year. Take the Blues to cover in this thrilling in-conference tilt!

Final Blues-Kraken Prediction & Pick: Blues +1.5 (-210)