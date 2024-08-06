James Mangold's A Complete Unknown, the Bob Dylan biopic, has its release date. The Timothée Chalamet-led biopic will hit theaters on Christmas Day.

Searchlight Pictures, who will distribute A Complete Unknown, announced the release date. It will hit theaters nationwide on December 25, 2024.

This will make 2024 the second-straight year with a Chalamet Christmas release. Last year, in 2023, Wonka from Paul King came out on December 15, 2023. The family-friendly movie was a huge hit, grossing over $630 million at the box office.

We will see if A Complete Unknown has the same success. Some biopics do better than others. 20th Century Fox's Bohemian Rhapsody made over $900 million during its theatrical run. Lead actor Rami Malek, who portrayed Freddie Mercury in the biopic, won Best Actor at the Oscars for his performance.

What is the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown?

James Mangold co-wrote (with Jay Cocks) and directed A Complete Unknown. It is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric. The biopic will depict Dylan's transition to amplified music.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Bob Dylan and will produce it as well. He will star alongside Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, and Boyd Holbrook.

This is not Mangold's first music biopic rodeo. He previously directed Walk the Line, a Johnny Cash biopic starring Joaquin Phoenix. In A Complete Unknown, Holbrook will play Cash.

While Chalamet certainly has Oscar aspirations with his role in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown will forgo any festival screenings. Unlike most awards hopefuls, the biopic will not premiere at the Venice International Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), or others.

Perhaps this is due to filming recently wrapping there is not enough time to get it finished for a fall premiere. Filming of A Complete Unknown took place from March to June 2024. It was delayed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike in 2023. Post-production is now underway before Searchlight Pictures releases it later this year.

Who is Bob Dylan?

Bob Dylan is a music legend who is still making music at 83 years old. His most recent album, Shadow Kingdom, came out in 2023. He has released over 30 studio albums to date.

Early in his career, he made his debut with his self-titled 1962 album. Dylan gained more notoriety for his second album, The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan, which featured songs like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “Don't Think Twice It's All Right,” and “A Hard Rain's a-Gonna Fall.”

In 1965, Dylan released perhaps his most iconic album, Highway 61 Revisited. This album featured one of his biggest songs, “Like a Rolling Stone,” and other hits like the title track. Apple Music even included it on their 100 Best Albums list at 14.

Since June 7, 1988, Dylan has been on the Never Ending Tour. To this day, the tour is still going on. Currently, Dylan is touring with Willie Nelson and John Mellencamp.

Shadow Kingdom, Dylan's latest album, is his first of original material since 2020's Rough and Rowdy Ways. The album had one single, “Watching the River Flow,” which was released on April 13, 2023.

A Complete Unknown will be released on December 25, 2024.