James Mangold‘s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, dropped a trailer with Timothée Chalamet singing. This is the first time audiences have heard Chalamet's impression of the iconic Dylan voice.

A Complete Unknown trailer

The trailer begins with Dylan (Chalamet) being introduced to a small crowd.

“A few months back, my friend Woody Guthrie and I, we met a young man. He dropped in on us out of nowhere and played us a song,” the man said. “In that moment, we got a feeling we were getting a glimpse of the future.”

Chalamet performing “A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall” follows. His voice sounds remarkably close to Dylan's with a hint of Chalamet's own.

The trailer does not offer too many shots of Chalamet head-on as Dylan. Most shots are from the side or behind him.

During a montage, Dylan is initially falling for Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning). Monica Barbaro's Joan Baez is also shown during the sequence of shots with a love triangle being implied. A quick glimpse of Edward Norton as Pete Seeger can also be seen.

By the end of the trailer, Chalamet has completely transformed into Bob Dylan. He dons the iconic sunglasses with the frizzy hair as he smokes.

His only spoken word of dialogue in the trailer comes at the very end. Chalamet's Dylan has just performed a song for Seeger and his family.

“That's all I've got so far,” he says in a raspy voice to an impressed audience.

“Good start,” one of the young girls listening replies.

As the title card pops up, the beginning of “Like a Rolling Stone” can be heard. Of course, that is the song the biopic got its name from.

What is the Bob Dylan biopic?

The Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, is James Mangold's latest movie. He co-wrote the script with Jay Cocks. The movie is based on the 2015 book Dylan Goes Electric! by Elijah Waid.

It will depict Dylan's transition to electrically amplified music and the controversy surrounding the move. Judging by the trailer, his love life will also be touched on in the biopic.

The official synopsis, per Searchlight, reads: “Set in the influential New York music scene of the early 60s, A Complete Unknown follows 19-year-old Minnesota musician Bob Dylan's (Timothée Chalamet) meteoric rise as a folk singer to concert halls and the top of the charts – his songs and mystique becoming a worldwide sensation – culminating in his groundbreaking electric rock and roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.”

Timothée Chalamet stars in the movie and is credited as a producer. Searchlight Pictures will distribute the movie.

Monica Barbaro, Elle Fanning, and Edward Norton will also star in A Complete Unknown. Frequent Mangold collaborator Boyd Holbrook will also appear as Johnny Cash. P. J. Byrne, and Scoot McNairy.

This is not James Mangold's first biopic. He previously directed the biographical drama Girl, Interrupted. Additionally, Mangold directed a Johnny Cash biopic titled Walk the Line in 2005.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as Cash in Walk the Line. He earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor. Reese Witherspoon was nominated for Best Actress and won the award.

Mangold is also known for his movies 3:10 to Yuma, Logan, and Ford v Ferrari. His most recent project is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.