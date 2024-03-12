Filming will be Blowin' In the Wind in New Jersey as the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet, begins filming there.
James Mangold directs the movie, filming in Passaic, Hudson, Essex, and Cape May counties in the Garden State, NJ.com reports.
Steven Gorelick, director of the New Jersey Motion Picture and Television Commission, said, “Among the things they're doing is they're duplicating Woodstock in New Jersey. So they'll be up in the northwest (of New Jersey), I'm sure, too. They're still scouting locations, but that's one of our biggest projects on the horizon. We're really excited about that one.”
It's quite the news for Jersey, considering the film's magnitude.
James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic ‘A COMPLETE UNKNOWN’ starring Timothée Chalamet begins production at the end of this month.
(https://t.co/54UkDjPRz4) pic.twitter.com/fPz3Vcq4QO
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 12, 2024
About A Complete Unknown
A Complete Unknown is about Bob Dylan's younger days and his rise to fame as an artist. It will portray the time in his life when he switched to electric guitar at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965. When Dylan did this, the folk community had quite an adverse reaction.
Mangold told Josh Horowitz, “I have a script that's personally annotated by him (Dylan, who is executive producer) and treasured by me.”
“He loves movies. The first time I sat down with Bob, one of the first things he said to me was ‘I love Cop Land, man,” he added, referring to the 1997 movie he directed.
The biopic is right up the director's alley. After all, he also directed the award-winning Walk the Line about Johnny Cash.
With Timothée Chalamet cast as Bob Dylan's leading role, A Complete Unknown should be quite a spectacle when it arrives in theaters. No release date has been set, but we'll update you as soon as we find out. And when it is released, look for these spectacular scenes from New Jersey throughout.