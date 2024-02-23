Daniel Lanois has produced some amazing albums. But he shouted out U2‘s Achtung Baby and Bob Dylan's Oh Mercy for different reasons.
Speaking to Music Radar, Lanois named Achtung Baby his favorite album he's produced. The album just won a Choice Music Prize over three decades after it was released. U2 is also celebrating the album with their Sphere shows.
“I’ve enjoyed the Achtung Baby U2 record because it’s a great rock n’ roll record but with very inventive and unusual tops; melodies and harmonies and so on. So that one is dear to me,” he revealed.
As for Bob Dylan, Lanois likes all of the one's he's made. Oh Mercy still gets the nod.
“There's a real smokiness to the first one we made together,” Lanois said. “It's called Oh Mercy. It's got that real nighttime New Orleans sound.”
Daniel Lanois and U2
Daniel Lanois' relationship with U2 began on 1984's The Unforgettable Fire. The album was a lot more atmospheric than the post-punk sounds of the band's earlier albums. They were ready for a change, infusing more delay effects and ambient loop tracks into their music.
The new producer was a big part of that. Lanois would also produce the album that made U2 a worldwide sensation, The Joshua Tree, in 1987. Of course, he'd then produce Achtung Baby before sitting out of the rest of the band's albums in the '90s, Zooropa and Pop.
They would reunite in 2000 for All That You Can't Leave Behind. Once again, U2 reinvented themselves and found mainstream success. Lanois would produce their next two albums, How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb and No Line on the Horizon, but sit out their subsequent three albums.