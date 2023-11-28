Actor Jake Cannavale is set to star in the new American Sports Story film about Aaron Hernandez's troubled life.

Jake Cannavale, the son of Bobby Cannavale, will be playing Aaron Hernandez's love interest in Ryan Murphy's American Sports Story.

The film will be about football star Aaron Hernandez's troubled life, identity, family, career, suicide, and legacy, according to Deadline.

Jake Cannavale will star in American Sports Story

Other cast members of the new film include Patrick Schwarzenegger, who will play Tim Tebow, Tony Yazbeck, and Lindsay Mendez. Josh Andrés Rivera will play Hernandez.

Cannavale isn't new to the entertainment biz. He worked alongside Miles Teller and Giovanni Rigisi in The Offer, a Paramount series. Plus, he has a part in Inside Man, a new independent film in which Emilie Hirsh also stars.

Josh Andrés Hernandez revealed some details about his role in an interview with Deadline.

“It's a story with a lot of factors, as I'm sure everybody with familiarity towards it knows. There's the mental health factor, the crime factor, the money, the fame, all of these things,” Hernandez said. “As an actor, it's kind of like it's a dream to have something so, so juicy to dive into it.”

The actor also did a lot of research and prep for the role.

“They're trying to get me as big as I can be. NFL shape is a pretty tall order. They're real big guys,” he said. “But it's been a really, really unique and cool challenge to dive into. I'm really excited about it.”

As for American Sports Story, Stu Zicherman is the executive producer, alongside Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Brad Falchuk.

The release date to check out Jake Cannavale and American Sports Story is set for late 2024.