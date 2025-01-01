Boise State football star Ashton Jeanty is easily one of the best running backs in the nation. In fact, he led the FBS during the regular season with 2,497 rushing yards to go with 29 rushing touchdowns. No other player in the 2024 college football season has more than 1,700 rushing yards and only one has more rushing touchdowns than Jeanty (Army's Bryson Daily has 32 on the season).

Having said all of that, Jeanty was ineffective in the first half of Tuesday night's College Football Playoff game against the No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Penn State's defense was all over Jeanty in the first two quarters of the contest, as he ended the opening half with just 40 rushing yards on 13 carries for a mere average of 3.1 yards per carry. That's way fewer than his season average of 7.26 yards per rushing attempt.

Jeanty's poor performance in the first half for No. 3 Boise State football also sparked lots of trolling from people online, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

“Boy bye now yall just making up shit Jeanty is a bust period let’s go back to him being the HEISMAN winner,” said a fan on X.

From another commenter: “We all can finally see why Jeanty ain’t won the Heisman 🤷🏾‍♂️”

“No above average, elite, star, or generational running back has never had a bad game. Jeanty must be bad. Damn,” a different post read.

Via another take: “Generational lol he’s just ever back in the ACC playing Wyoming.”

“Oh wow he played a team with a pulse,” said a fan.

“His draft stock is dropping with every snap. And that's not even an NFL defense out there,” shared a fan.

Despite Jeanty's unproductive first half, Boise State football was only down by 10 points. The Broncos also are trailing Penn State by only three points in the third quarter at the time of this writing.

The winner of this showdown between Boise State football and Penn State will face the victor of the game between the No. 7 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and No. 2 George Bulldogs this Wednesday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.