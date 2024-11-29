In Colorado football's regular-season finale, the Buffaloes steamrolled the Oklahoma State Cowboys 52-0. In what could only be described as putting an exclamation point on Travis Hunter's collegiate career, the two-way superstar finished the contest with 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he added an interception, one tackle, and two passes defended. After the game, Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders stated he believes Hunter will now win the Heisman, per Jake Shapiro of Denver Sports 104.3.

“I think Travis Hunter clinched the Heisman today. I think he made a lot of people aware of how ignorant they were with the Thorpe Award.”

Sanders is referencing Hunter not being named a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award. Dating back to 1986, the award is given to college football's top defensive back. In 1988, Sanders won the award while with the Florida State Seminoles. Other notable winners over the years include Charles Woodson, Antoine Winfield, Eric Berry, and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“How? How is Travis Hunter snubbed by the Jim Thorpe Award? You can have my award. You can have it back,” Sanders said emphatically. “As a matter of fact, I’m going to give him mine. I ain’t using it. It’s just sitting up there collecting dust. So, Travis can have my Thorpe Award.”

Hunter told reporters that he had to show the nation what he could do at wide receiver.

‘They say I can't do it, that I'm not a top receiver, so I had to show 'em.”

During this game against Oklahoma State, Hunter made FBS history by becoming the first player to score three touchdowns and have an interception in the same game.

Travis Hunter's post-Colorado football NFL career

Hunter and his teammate, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, are projected to be top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. One anonymous NFL executive believes they are both destined to be top-five selections.

“Not only are they both going top five in the draft, but I believe they’re going 1-2, back-to-back.”

During Colorado football's win against the Cowboys, Hunter's 4.0 GPA was revealed by ESPN's Mark Jones.

It's a solid end to the regular season after a disappointing 37-21 loss to Kansas last week. Sanders discussed what happened to the Buffaloes to cause the slip-up.

“We started smelling ourselves a little bit,” Sanders said. “That's what I just told our team. We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles and the assumption that we're this and the assumption that we're that. And we did not play CU football. Therefore, we got our butts kicked. It is what it is.”

With a 9-3 record, Colorado football still needs a few scenarios to play out to secure a spot in the Big 12 Championship game.