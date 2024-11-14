Boise State football running back Ashton Jeanty is putting up a historic season, vaulting himself into Heisman Trophy talks, but the only problem is that Colorado star Travis Hunter is making history by playing wide receiver and cornerback while excelling on both sides. When asked who should get the Heisman Trophy, Jeanty predictably said that he should win it.

“Me for sure,” Ashton Jeanty said, via Sleeper. “You know I gotta say me you feel me? He is balling, but I just feel like what I'm doing is just too special. I give credit where credit is due, like, I watch Travis, I watch his games. Like, incredible player. Like, I've never seen people do what he's doing. But I know myself. I know my talents. And I feel like I'm the best player in college football.”

Jeanty is not necessarily wrong, as he is a human highlight reel every week. What Travis Hunter is doing is unprecedented. There are valid arguments for both sides. Both teams are in the College Football Playoff picture, with Jeanty having Boise State football in contention as a group of five team, and Colorado likely needing to win out and win the Big 12 conference to make it.

Someone like Cam Ward could be in contention for the Heisman Trophy as well, but many believe that it should come down to either Jeanty or Hunter. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the voting, or if a quarterback like Ward beats them out.

Ashton Jeanty, Travis Hunter expected to be top prospects in 2025 NFL Draft

With the seasons that both Jeanty and Hunter are putting up, they are maximizing their status for the 2025 NFL Draft. As far as Jeanty goes, he is undoubtedly the best running back prospect, and could go high in the first round, despite the fact that running backs have been devalued. Top prospects like Bijan Robinson still have gone high, and there is no reason to believe that Jeanty will not go high as well, especially with a running back-needy team like the Dallas Cowboys on track to pick in the top ten.

With Hunter, he is arguably the best prospect in the entire draft. It is unknown if he will continue the two-way play at the NFL level, but he will likely be a valuable player no matter what side of the ball he plays at the next level.