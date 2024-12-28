ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boise State-San Jose State prediction and pick.

The San Jose State Spartans will begin to learn a lot about themselves in this game. San Jose State enters this contest 7-6, having won three straight games. The Spartans were terrible in the first few weeks of the season. They lost to Western Illinois, Pacific and Hawaii right out of the gate. They did not win their first game of the season against a Division I opponent until their seventh game on the schedule. It was a very rough beginning to the campaign for coach Tim Miles. He knew he had a very steep climb in front of him. Yet, after those three initial losses, SJSU is 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Spartans pushed the New Mexico Lobos vigorously on the road in Albuquerque but fell just short of a win after leading for a large portion of the game. San Jose State has shown it can be competitive, but now we get to find out if SJSU can become a real factor in what is expected to be a contentious and crowded Mountain West race.

San Jose State, like a lot of other impoverished programs in tough conferences, wants to be good enough so that in a first-round conference tournament game, it can wear home jerseys as the higher seed. That would be a tangible outward sign of improvement for one of the most snakebitten and luckless programs in major college basketball. San Jose State has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1996. The Spartans have been to the Big Dance only three times in their history and just once since 1980. If they are going to build something meaningful, that attempt has to start here against Boise State, as the Mountain West regular season — one game old — shifts into high gear this weekend.

Boise State has been to several NCAA Tournaments in recent years, unlike San Jose State. However, like the Spartans, Boise State has never won an NCAA Tournament game. The goal for the Broncos is simple: Get back to the March Madness bracket and post a “W” for the first time in school history. The Broncos have quality wins over Clemson and Saint Mary's which should put them in good position to qualify for the NCAA Tournament, but it is essential to win road games against opponents projected to finish in the lower half of the Mountain West Conference. Losing a game such as this one would put a real dent in BSU's NCAA Tournament profile.

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are far better than San Jose State. Crucially, they will be motivated to perform well, knowing that their margin for error is not large due to losses to Boston College and Washington State. This is a vital game for BSU. The Broncos will play as though this game means everything to them this season. San Jose State won't be able to keep up.

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The spread is large. San Jose State is a feisty, competitive team. The Spartans were 19.5-point underdogs to New Mexico earlier this season. They lost by only six. Don't underestimate SJSU in Mountain West games. This team will put up a fight and stay close.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to San Jose State, but we recommend that you pass on this game.

Final Boise State-San Jose State Prediction & Pick: San Jose State +9.5