USC looks to rebound from their latest loss as they face San Jose State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a San Jose State-USC prediction and pick.

San Jose State comes into the game sitting at 1-4 on the year. After losing their first three games of the year, they would get their first win over Life Pacific, an NCCA team. In their last game, they would fall to UC Santa Barbara 64-59. Meanwhile, USC is 3-1 on the year. After winning their first three games of the year, they would fall to Cal last time out, losing 71-66.

San Jose State is 1-2 all-time against USC.

Here are the San Jose State-USC College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: San Jose State-USC Odds

San Jose State: +17.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +1280

USC: -17.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -3500

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How to Watch San Jose State vs. USC

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

TV: Peacock

Why San Jose State Will Cover The Spread/Win

San Jose State is currently ranked 279th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They are 272nd in offensive efficiency and 275th in defensive efficiency. San Jose State has struggled to score this year. Sitting 319th in the nation in points per game while sitting 321st in effective field goal percentage. They have been better on defense though, sitting 130th in the nation in opponent points per game. They also control the ball well, sitting third in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Josh Uduje has led the way for San Jose State. He is scoring 13.8 points per game this year, with 5.2 rebounds per game. Still, he leads the team in turnovers with 1.4 turnovers per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Will McClendon. McClendon is scoring 10.8 points per game while adding 3.4 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game. Finally, Donavan Yap has been solid as well. He is scoring 7.6 points per game while adding 2.6 rebounds per game and 2.2 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Sadraque NgaNga leads the way. He is scoring seven points per game this year, while also adding 4.8 rebounds per game this year. He is joined by Robert Vaihola. Vaihola is scoring just 6.8 points per game but adds five rebounds per game with 1.4 assists per game. Finally, Sadaidriene Hall is adding six points per game and 2.4 rebounds.

Why USC Will Cover The Spread/Win

USC is currently ranked 76th in the nation in KenPom's efficiency ratings. They are 60th in offensive efficiency and 101st in defensive efficiency. USC is scoring 79 points per game this year, 106th in the nation. Further, they have shot well inside the arc, sitting 51st in the nation in two-point shot percentage. They are also 15th in the nation in turnovers per game this year.

Desmond Claude has led the way this year. He is scoring 15.5 points per game, while also adding 3.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Wesley Yates III. He is scoring 11.5 points per game while adding 1.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists. Further, Yates has two steals per game this year. Finally, Chibuzo Agbo is scoring 7.3 points per game while adding three rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Terrance Williams II has been solid after missing the first two games of the year. He is scoring 13 points per game while adding four rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Meanwhile, Josh Cohen is scoring 11.5 points per game, while adding 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Finally, Saint Thomas has led the way in rebounding and assists. He is scoring 10.5 points per game but has 5.5 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. He also adds 1.3 steals per game this year. Overall, USC comes in with 6.3 steals per game and 2.5 blocks per game, while turning over the ball just 8.8 times per game this year.

Final San Jose State-USC Prediction & Pick

San Jose State has struggled this year, and a major part of that has been the offensive efficiency. They are shooting poorly, sitting 305th in the nation in shooting percentage. Further, they struggled when they got down. San Jose State is 344th in the nation in three-pointers made per game. USC is shooting much better. They are shooting 48.3 percent this year, sitting 68th in the nation in that regard. Both teams are solid at avoiding turnovers, so that will not play a major role in this game. This game will come down to rebounding and shooting percentage. USC is better than San Jose State in both of those categories. While USC is coming off a loss when they were favored by seven, they should be able to cover in this one.

Final San Jose State-USC Prediction & Pick: USC -17.5 (-120)