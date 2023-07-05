Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic put together the best season of his entire NBA career in the 2022-23 campaign. He averaged a career-high 21.6 points per game on 41.1% shooting from behind the three-point arc as the primary scoring option for the Detroit Pistons. Points per game isn't the only major offensive stat that Bogdanovic reached a new career-high in, though. Bogdanovic also showed off impressive secondary playmaker chops with the Detroit Pistons, as he dished out 2.6 assists per contest.

But despite Bojan Bogdanovic's great season in Detroit, his long-term fit with the Pistons is questionable at best. After all, he's already 34 years old. By the time the Detroit Pistons' young core reaches their prime years, Bogdanovic will likely be retired and out of the league already. Hence, the Pistons would be wise to capitalize on Bogdanovic's all-time high trade value and send him to another team this summer.

Bogdanovic's skill set on the offensive end means he'd fit seamlessly in almost any offense in the NBA, but which teams need his talents the most? Let's take a look at the two best trade destinations for the Pistons sharpshooter this summer.

Bojan Bogdanovic: 2 best trade destinations for Pistons sharpshooter

1. Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have one of the best three-point shooters in basketball in Trae Young. He has limitless range on his jumper and is a threat to score the ball from three as soon as he crosses the half-court marker. So the Hawks couldn't possibly need players who can effectively space the floor, right? Wrong. While the Hawks do have an elite long-range sniper in Young, they were a bottom-tier three-point shooting squad this season from a collective standpoint.

The Atlanta Hawks were among the bottom-ten teams in the NBA during the 2022-23 NBA campaign in both three-pointers made per contest (10.8 threes) and percentage (35.2%). Also, three rotation players shot below 30% or lower from three on the season.

Bogdanovic, a career 39% three-point shooter, would instantly be in the running for the best three-point shooter on the roster, not named Trae Young. He'd also be arguably the second-best scorer on Atlanta's roster and would take some scoring pressure off of the likes of Young and Dejounte Murray.

The Hawks have had a relatively quiet offseason to this point, but here's to hoping that will change soon, and they'll reach out to the Pistons about acquiring the Bosnian native in Bogdanovic.

2. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors' philosophy over the last few years when it comes to roster building has been to assemble teams of gritty, defensive-minded players with great length. While this strategy helped land the Raptors an NBA championship in 2019, Toronto has been a mediocre team the last few years, and a big reason for their mediocrity has been sub-par three-point shooting.

It's somewhat surprising that the Raptors finished with a 41-41 record in the 2022-23 season, considering how poorly they shoot the ball from behind the arc compared to other NBA teams. The Raptors ranked 28th in the league in three-pointers made per game and 28th in three-point percentage.

At this juncture, it's unclear whether Bojan Bogdanovic will still be with the Detroit Pistons for the start of the 2023-24 season. But what's already abundantly clear is that both the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors should aggressively pursue him, and he would address both rosters' lack of three-point threats.