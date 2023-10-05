The anticipation is building among sports memorabilia enthusiasts as Tom Brady‘s final game-worn NFL jersey is set to hit the auction block, and it's expected to fetch a jaw-dropping seven-figure sum, TMX reports. According to TMZ Sports, this iconic piece of Buccaneers gear, worn by the legendary quarterback during his last NFL game on January 16, 2023, is estimated to sell for a whopping $2.5 million.

The white No. 12 jersey holds immense historical significance as it marks the end of Tom Brady's illustrious 23-year NFL career. In that final game, Brady led the Buccaneers against the Dallas Cowboys in a Wild Card playoff matchup on Monday Night Football, amassing 351 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception, albeit ending in a 31-14 loss.

Brady's career is nothing short of legendary, with numerous records and achievements under his belt. He stands as the all-time leader in passing yards (89,214), touchdown passes (649), Super Bowl MVPs (5), and Pro Bowl selections (15). This jersey, worn during the final chapter of his storied career, is now poised to become one of the most coveted pieces of game-worn memorabilia in NFL history.

Previously, the highest-priced game-worn jersey belonged to Joe Montana, whose San Francisco 49ers uniform from Super Bowl XIX and Super Bowl XXIII commanded a price tag of $1.2 million earlier this year. However, experts predict that Tom Brady's jersey could surpass that record, solidifying his place as one of the most iconic figures in the world of sports.

Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, emphasized the jersey's significance, stating, “This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady's unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction.” With the auction set to take place next month as part of RM Sotheby's and Wynn's Official Auction of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, all eyes will be on who becomes the lucky owner of this remarkable piece of NFL history.