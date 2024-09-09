It has been quiet on the U2 front since they concluded their Sphere residency, but Bono has reemerged. The “With or Without You” singer performed in public for the first time since the Sphere shows ended on March 2, 2024.

During Melissa Maugran's recent show in Monte Carlo, she brought Bono on stage to perform a cover of Bob Dylan's “Knockin' on Heaven's Door.” Maugran, who posted her birthday around the time of the performance, posted a video from the show on her Instagram, thanking Bono for the “unforgettable moment.”

“When life brings you beautiful surprises for your birthday,” she said in the caption. “Thank you #bono @u2 for this unforgettable moment.”

In the video, Bono harmonizes with Maugran during the chorus of “Knockin' on Heaven's Door.” The second video shows the iconic singer leaving the stage to applause.

“Knockin' on Heaven's Door” is a 1973 song written and recorded by Bob Dylan. It was originally written for the soundtrack of Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid. It has since become one of his most iconic songs. The likes of Eric Clapton and Guns N' Roses have since covered the song.

Who is U2 singer Bono?

Bono has been U2's lead singer since 1976. He is best known for his bombastic political lyrics and religious symbolism. Throughout his career, U2 has won 22 Grammy Awards and is a part of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Outside of his work with U2, Bono has collaborated with the band's guitarist, The Edge, on several projects. They performed “We Are the People” with Martin Garrix and composed the music for the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark. They also composed the music for a West End production of A Clockwork Orange.

Additionally, he is an activist. Bono has been a leading voice in the fight against extreme poverty and HIV/AIDS in Africa, helping launch Product Red and the ONE Campaign.

U2 released their debut album, Boy, in 1980. It features some of their biggest songs, “I Will Follow” and “Out of Control.” They continued their success in the eighties with October, War, The Unforgettable Fire, The Joshua Tree, and Rattle and Hum.

In total, the band has released 15 studio albums. Their most recent, Songs of Surrender, is a collection of 40 re-recorded songs from their back catalog.

This tied in with Bono's 2022 memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. He embarked on a solo tour, the Stories of Surrender Tour, without the members of U2, for the book.

The Sphere residency

The band is coming off their first concert residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere. They were the first band to perform at the high-tech Sphere venue in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Their residency started on September 29, 2023. U2 played 40 shows before it concluded on March 2, 2024. While Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were present, Larry Mullen Jr. had to sit out of the shows due to recovery from health issues. Bram van den Berg filled in for Mullen.