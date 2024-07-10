Emily Henry’s newest bestseller Funny Story will be developed into a feature film, with the author herself writing the screenplay, Variety reported.

The novel was released in April 23 by Penguin Random House. The movie adaptation will be produced by Lyrical Media and Ryder Picture Company.

Have I got a ‘Funny Story’ for you

The story, described as “a shimmering, joyful tale about a pair of opposites with the wrong thing in common,” follows children’s librarian Daphne. She’s nursing a broken heart after breaking her engagement to Peter, who has a late realization of being in love with his childhood best friend Petra.

Daphne gets stranded in Peter’s lakeside hometown and ends up becoming roommates with Petra’s ex Miles. While the two may be almost complete opposites, they become friends who decide to get revenge on or together with their exes — whichever plan works out in the end.

This marks the first time that Henry will adapting her own book for a feature film. Lyrical Media’s Alexander Black and Natalie Sellers will serve as produces, along with Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett of RPC. Henry will also serve as executive producer with Lyrical’s Jon Rosenberg. Emma Rappol of RPC will co-produce. No director has been named yet.

Funny Story debuted at the top of the New York Times’ and USA Today Bestsellers lists. It has sold more than 800,000 in North American alone since it was released. Henry’s sales of all her books have totaled over 7.5 million in North America.

Five in a row

Her previous bestselling romance novels Beach Read (2020), People We Meet on Vacation (2021) and Book Lovers (2022) are currently being developed into feature films. Her book Happy Place, released last year, is being adapted into a Netflix TV series. Jennifer Lopez will produce through her Nuyorican Productions banner while Henry is set to co-write the pilot episode.

Yulin Kuang will write and direct Beach Read for 20th Century Studios, with Original Film producing. Kuang will also adapt the screenplay for People We Meet on Vacation, with Brett Haley attached to direct for 3000 Pictures. Book Lovers’ screenplay will be adapted by Sarah Heyward, who wrote and produced the Emmy Award-winning HBO series Girls. This means all of Henry’s adult fiction books are being turned into feature films and a TV series.